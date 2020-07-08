Four Portland Music Community Leaders Speak on the Scene's Role During the Protests

How has music inspired you in the past? What music do you listen to that shifts your mood from hopeless to optimistic? I want to be asking what I can do as an artist to create music that can actually shift and transform energy. We must create music that can heal, educate, inspire, uplift and liberate. If I'm having a block or feel particularly uninspired, I want to utilize my time, thoughts and energy to uplift those in my community who are very clearly accomplishing that work through their art. The career path-oriented musician gets conditioned to be narcissistic in their drive to be successful in capitalism. As my good friend and fellow Emcee C3 the Guru says, now is a time to reinforce empathy, community, solidarity and unity over the self-centered aspects of our aspirational commitments.