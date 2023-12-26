Shows of the Week: Ural Thomas, Portland’s King of Soul, Rings in the New Year

SUNDAY, DEC. 31:

Ural Thomas is Portland’s reigning king of soul music. A minor star in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the 84-year-old spent decades out of the spotlight before his spectacular comeback a decade ago, when he emerged with a new band called the Pain and established himself a regular presence in the Portland music scene. His New Year’s Eve show at the Star Theater features an eclectic roster of openers—Builders and the Butchers, Hopeless Jack, Adam Passi, and DJ Cooky Parker—with Thomas himself ringing in the New Year. Star Theater, 13 NW Sixth Ave. 8 pm. $35. 21+.

TUESDAY, JAN 2:

When Black Flag first toured their 1984 album My War in the Pacific Northwest, it sparked a musical revolution, with young artists like Kurt Cobain and Buzz Osborne embracing the gospel of punk and helping to kickstart the alt-rock boom. One of the first records to slow hardcore punk down to the crawl of doom metal, My War kickstarted the “sludge metal” genre and inspired the sound that would later come to be known as grunge. Black Flag will play the album in its entirety during their upcoming Portland gig. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 East Burnside St. 6:30 pm. $30. All ages.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3:

The dark days of January are traditionally a fallow time for the entertainment industry. MusicOregon intends to change that through Portland Music Month—a monthlong celebration of the city’s music scene, which kicks off with a show at Holocene featuring local acts J. Graves, Bridal Veil, and Sit Pretty. Be sure to visit portlandmusicmonth.com to find other participating venues and to further explore the fertile Portland music scene. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $15. 21+.