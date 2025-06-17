Shows of the Week: Cowboy Junkies Turn 40

Thursday, June 19

Liber8 PDX 2025 is hosted by Black Techno Matters, a D.C.-based cadre of promoters whose mission is to raise awareness of the Black American history of a genre often reduced to a cliché of druggy white European hedonism. Unlike last year’s invite-only installment, this year’s party is a free community event with proceeds going directly to the DJs, and it opens with a mixer and screening of Techno City: What Is Detroit Techno? before performers M5007, Más o Menos and Bryson Mills take to the stage. Process PDX, 5040 SE Milwaukie Ave. 8 pm. Donations suggested. 21+.

Monday, June 23

Cowboy Junkies hit their sweet spot on 1988’s The Trinity Session by combining country with the mood-altered sound of later Velvet Underground and a repertoire of covers that leaned towards the unbearably sad. If anything, their music has become more devastating since then, with the band’s three Timmins siblings mourning the loss of their father on 2023’s Such Ferocious Beauty. They’re celebrating 40 years on their latest tour, if “celebrating” isn’t too strong a word for music that usually sounds like a séance. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $48.37. All ages.

Wednesday, June 25

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings were one of roots rock’s great songwriting duos even before 2020, when the latter officially added his name to the marquee alongside that of his collaborator of nearly 30 years. Though it’s tempting to retroactively classify all their albums under the aegis of the duo, not least Welch’s 2001’s masterpiece Time (The Revelator), they interlock in a different way on last year’s Woodlands, a loose and earthy record on which they have as much of a blast jamming as writing together. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway. 8 pm. $65.50. All ages.