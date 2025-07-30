Shows of the Week: Local Jazz Artist Jack Radsliff’s “Living/Live” Is One of the Strongest Local Jazz Albums This Year

Saturday, Aug. 2

Jack Radsliff’s Living/Live is one of the best albums to come out of Portland’s jazz scene so far this year, featuring the young Portland jazz guitarist alongside organist Joe Bagg and drummer Michael Raynor working through a set of his original compositions at beloved North Portland jazz venue The 1905 last August. The nine-track album fulfills Radsliff’s longtime dream of cutting a live record, and a few days in advance of the first anniversary of its recording, the same band plays at Strum PDX’s “guitar bar.” Strum Guitars, 1415 SE Stark St. 6 pm. $20. All ages.

Sunday, Aug. 3

The two sidelong “tablets” on Blood Incantation’s 2024 prog-metal opus Absolute Elsewhere have as much in common with Pink Floyd’s “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” as the lineage of brainy and challenging bands like Demilich and Gorguts into which this Denver band proudly fits. If you’re going to put an image of planets hovering above a burning Egyptian necropolis on your album cover, the music had better live up to the image, but if anything, that eye-watering tableau sells the majesty of their music short. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 7 pm. $35.75. All ages.

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Colleen Green’s 2015 album I Want to Grow Up is one of rock’s great recent coming-of-age records, as much as its title insists it isn’t. An acute portrait of a 30-year-old emerging from a fog of arrested development that weed doesn’t help much, the New England singer-songwriter’s third album is a masterpiece of sharp and hooky bubblegum punk from a time when the underground American rock ecosystem was burning fiercely. She’ll play it live in its entirety with support from Rozwell Kid. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $23.23. 21+.