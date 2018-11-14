My interest in the election mirrored many of yours: Our most-read story in October contained our endorsements. In fact, this entire year puts to rest the idea that readers want only clickbait.

Consider:

• In February, our most-read story was our investigation into an alleged sexual assault committed by two prominent Portlanders. The story led to criminal indictments.

• In April, coverage of Oregon’s oversupply of cannabis was our most-read piece of journalism.

• In June, it was a deep look at Oregon’s troubled recycling system.

Your response to those stories shows that in Portland, readers are hungry for real journalism. And as Willamette Week celebrates its 44th birthday this month, we wanted to give you a status report:

Our journalism