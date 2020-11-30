Legislative staffers at the Oregon Capitol are in the process of organizing a union.
In a letter received by legislative leaders Nov. 12, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 89 officially gave notice of the unionization effort. It's not clear what sparked the drive, and IBEW Local 89 did not comment by deadline.
House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney wrote a Nov. 16 memo to lawmakers, reminding them of the legal right of workers in Oregon to organize: "We remain committed, as always, to supporting the needs and interests of our amazing, dedicated legislative staff who enable us to do our work each and every day in Oregon."
