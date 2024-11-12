In Candid Letter, Outgoing House Minority Leader Decries “Endless Drama” Within His Caucus

On Nov. 11, House Minority Leader Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) sent out an announcement that he was stepping down as leader of the House Republican caucus.

“This week, as I laid my father to rest, I found myself contemplating what truly matters in life. For me, it’s the unwavering love of family,” he wrote. “When I took on the responsibility of leading our party last September, we faced the challenge of not only preserving the gains we had achieved but also expanding our reach across Oregon. I am proud to say that we rose to that challenge. In the midst of what many deemed the most contentious presidential election in our nation’s history, we not only held our ground but also increased Republican votes throughout the state.”

Helfich, a retired Portland cop who rose to caucus leader quickly after winning election in 2022. He’d previously served from 2017 through 2018 to fill out the term of former state Rep. Mark Johnson (R-Hood River) and lost in 2018 and 2020 before winning his third try. He survived a tough re-election campaign last week, defeating Democratic challenger Nick Walden Poublon by 3.65 percentage points.

In a more detailed and candid letter Helfrich sent to members of the GOP caucus, obtained today by WW, he noted that unlike Senate Republicans, who lost a seat to Democrats, House Republicans held their ground and successfully defended four seats in which Democrats hold a registration advantage over Republicans (one of those seats is his).

And after defending his performance as caucus leader, Helfrich gave a fuller explanation for his decision to step down as leader:

“I knew the role would require days dominated with meetings, calls, and travel I knew would spend countless hours traveling seemingly endless miles around the state,” he wrote. “I was prepared for those long days and nights away from home. What I was not prepared for, however, was the endless drama within the caucus.”

“I went into the job expecting tough fights with Democratic leadership. Instead, the toughest fights were with the caucus and party. I thought of our caucus as a team and I was its captain. Instead, I found myself playing a solo in the band and my own teammates heckling me along the way. As recently as today, while in Colorado burying my father, I had to deal with caucus politics of someone trying to oust me. Frankly, I am tired of it. I am tired of internal strife and dealing with caucus drama rather than fighting the important fights—the policy fights for a safer more affordable Oregon.”

House GOP spokesperson declined further comment.



