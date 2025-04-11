Oregon DMV Discloses Discovery of an Additional 118 Non-Citizens in Voter File

Less than two months after Gov. Tina Kotek told the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division it could resume automatic voter registration, the agency has disclosed that has discovered an additional 118 non-citizens to be placed on the voter rolls.

In a report released this morning, DMV said that all but one of the new discoveries are people who were erroneously put into the voter registration system between 2010 and 2023.

The new discoveries are in effect legacy errors.

The DMV, which is part of the Oregon Department of Transportation, is responsible under Oregon’s 2016 Motor Voter law for sending to elections officials the names of people who renew or newly obtain either a driver’s permit, license or state identification card. Elections officials then add those names to the voter rolls—but under Oregon law, individuals must be U.S. citizens to vote.

Of the 118 newly discovered erroneously registered voters, disclosed today, elections officials say at least 13 appear to have voted. (Some of them may have gained citizenship after they were originally improperly registered.)

The new disclosure includes a substantially higher percentage of illegal votes than the ratio officials previously identified.

Willamette Week first reported in September that DMV had mistakenly sent the names of non-citizens to the elections division for registration.

Related: Oregon DMV May Have Mistakenly Registered More Than 300 Non-Citizens to Vote

DMV eventually identified a total of 1,619 people whose information it had erroneously sent to the elections division to be added to voter rolls. Of that group, 17 voted, according to elections officials.

As Oregon Public Broadcasting reported, elections officials referred three of those people to the Oregon Department of Justice for possible prosecution.

Today’s admission is embarrassing for DMV because the agency told the public and the governor in February that it had analyzed and fixed its processes.

The agency noted that it had brought in three outside consulting firms to help evaluate and improve the agency’s systems.

“We took swift action to correct the immediate source of the errors upon their discovery,” DMV said in a statement Feb. 26.

“We have since put controls and processes in place to minimize the risk of error, including hiring a voter registration integrity analyst. We have extensively trained our staff and collected months of data that found no new errors in the Oregon Motor Voter file. We are confident in the thoroughness of our review.”

With that assurance from DMV, Kotek ordered the agency in February to restart the automatic voter registration process she’d told the agency to halt in October.

DMV spokeswoman Chris Crabb said today, however, the agency has always expected to continue to find legacy errors from the 2010 to 2023 period because it has not verified the registration of everyone who registered in that period.

The agency discovered 116 of the 118 errors disclosed today when people who held licenses or identification cards contacted DMV to exchange their credentials for Real ID cards ahead of the May deadline.

“This continued identification of past errors is happening as we predicted in our public reports going back to October,” Crabb said in an email.

Crabb added that the agency is confident in its process for new registrations but cautions that there may be other legacy errors yet to be discovered.

“Since DMV put significant mitigations in place starting in September 2024, DMV continues to identify and correct past errors and inform the Secretary of State. We will continue to remain proactive in searching for any outstanding inaccuracies.”

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering Oregon.