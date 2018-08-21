Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to criticism from Republican officials who have condemned his hands-off approach to the 39-day Occupy ICE protest camp outside of a federal building in Southwest Portland.
President Donald Trump publicly slammed the mayor in an Aug. 20 speech, for "shamefully order[ing] local police to stand down," when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees called for help.
This morning, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) called for the Portland mayor to resign in a resolution he introduced denouncing anti-ICE rhetoric.
Wheeler replied today with a social-media that takes a direct slap at Trump.
"We want an administration that represents us," Wheeler said in a statement. "We want a president that we can be proud of."
The dispute centers on Wheeler's attempts to keep Portland police from becoming entangled in a dispute between protesters and federal officials outside of the local ICE building.
Federal employees say that Portland police refused to respond to 911 calls. Local officials say the calls were ignored because ICE employees weren't in real danger.
Wheeler's full statement alludes to discrimination and the Trump administration's controversial family separation policy: "We want a country that respects people of all faiths and all nationalities. We want a country that believes in family and will do anything to keep parents together with their children. We want a country that welcomes refugees and those fleeing political oppression. We want an administration that represents us. We want a president that we can be proud of."
