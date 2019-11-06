Hass told OPB he'd support a lower limit of $250 per donor, but he tells WW he won't limit donations in the absence of an agreement from all candidates. And McLeod-Skinner had floated the idea of using a higher, federal campaign caps as a limit. In Oct. 26 press release, her campaign had called on other candidates to agree to limits. "If candidates are serious about this issue, we need to step up and lead by example, even in the absence of regulations," she said at the time.