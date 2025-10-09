State

Kotek Raises Money, Drazan Stays Mum

Rep. Christine Drazan is seeking appointment to succeed Sen. Daniel Bonham in Senate District 26.

By Nigel Jaquiss
State Rep. Christine Drazan. (Blake Benard)

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the state.

Gov. Tina Kotek has not announced her reelection plans for 2026, but her fundraising has kicked into a higher gear, with nearly $400,000 raised since Sept. 1, giving her $1.1 million in the bank.

Meanwhile, Kotek’s 2022 Republican opponent, state Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby), is keeping her options open.

Drazan, the former two-time House minority leader, passed on seeking that position again; Rep. Lucetta Elmer (R-McMinnville) replaced her in caucus elections last week. Drazan is seeking appointment to succeed state Sen. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles) in Senate District 26. (President Donald Trump nominated Bonham to be assistant secretary of labor Oct. 2.)

If Drazan wins the Senate appointment, she would frustrate a rival, state Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River), who also wants Bonham’s seat. A Senate seat would offer the ability to fundraise for a potential governor’s run during the February short session—a step House rules prohibit.

But Drazan is reticent about the governor’s race: “I am really focused on the Senate appointment.”

Reporter Nigel Jaquiss joined the Oregon Journalism project in 2025 after 27 years at Willamette Week.

