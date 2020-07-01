Island and Native American Culture Collide Beautifully in an Unlikely Port Town on the Columbia

The Kalamas and their descendants aren't the only ones honored in the lodge's hickory-hued halls. Take your pint and roam the corridors to catch up on the area's past and become acquainted with the characters who helped shape it. Paintings tell stories, like the time Teddy Roosevelt came to town and predicted the yet-to-be-established port's future success, while black-and-white photos chronicle the region's trades: fishing, shipping and logging. Even the guest rooms salute figures with deep ties to Kalama, from brewer Mellie Pullman to Sasquatch to John Moses, a beloved local who was so impressive on the basketball court, the small team he formed with his brothers was asked to join the Harlem Globetrotters on tour. Each bamboo headboard was hand illustrated to flesh out their tales.