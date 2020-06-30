It's a sign of the times, or at least of this very particular and peculiar moment. A global health crisis has at once made us even more dependent on the machines that increasingly run our lives and sent us reeling back to the Stone Age—or at least the Ford administration. With traditional movie theaters still shuttered, the state's few remaining drive-ins are experiencing a spike in business as one of the only truly safe ways for the public to gather during Phase 1. And in Newberg, where options are limited to begin with, that's made the 67-year-old 99W the hottest nightspot in town.