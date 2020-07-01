Lane County Boasts More Covered Bridges Than Any Other West of the Mississippi. We Ranked Them.

It's called Cottage Grove, but this small town in Lane County is famous for a different structure entirely: covered bridges. In fact, it has more of them than any other city in the Western United States. A covered bridge tour might not sound like a terribly exciting summer adventure—but it is quaint as hell. And with the world the way it is, we could all stand to get down with the quaintness more often. So we visited the Covered Bridge Capital of the United States and ranked all seven of them.