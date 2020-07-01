Florence Has Named a Park After the Legendary 1970 Whale Explosion

"The humor of the situation suddenly gave way to a run for survival," KATU-TV reporter Paul Linnman said in a now-iconic on-the-scene news broadcast that's often replayed on the anniversary. Spectators began to scream and dart for cover as the blubber bits flew. One piece was so big, it managed to smash a car, and the scattered remains still had to be buried. Or in the words of Linnman: "The remaining chunks were of a size that no respectable seagull would attempt to tackle."