Washington's Northwest Trek Wildlife Park Now Offers a Drive-Thru Safari. So We Tried It Out.

I'm familiar with drive-thru zoos from a Florida youth misspent at Lion Country Safari. Most states have their own variation on the car safari (Oregon is no exception, with giraffes off I-5 in Douglas County). But the vibe at Northwest Trek is different: more Ansel Adams than Doc Antle, in no small part because the animals are Pacific Northwest species. There's no substitute for the awe inspired by the sight of a herd of elk grazing in the glacial valley of a national park—but we're all making do these days, and watching a bison bull saunter by your car still carried a thrill. (I never did catch a glimpse of a moose, but they're in the compound, too.)