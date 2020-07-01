Support Local Breweries by Drinking on a Recently Reopened Patio, or Take Your Beer to Go

The longest stretch of this ride is also the most scenic, and almost entirely car-free. The Springwater Corridor Trail glides by the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge and Sellwood Park, where you can stop to hang out on the beach. The wide shared-use sidewalk along Southeast 17th Avenue will take you to downtown Milwaukie. One of the city's best gathering spots, the Beer Store offers a draft list 15 taps deep, and you can choose from an extensive selection of cans and bottles to go. Milwaukie's lush waterfront park is just a few blocks away.