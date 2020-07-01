The Vintages Offer Pint-Sized Luxury Living for Your Inner King of the Road

In addition to the sheer novelty of hunkering down in a lovingly rehabilitated, candy-colored, mid-20th century rig—or a retro-style model manufactured this millennium—with the option to yard bomb your site with plastic flamingos, booking an Airstream on the property is a way of paying tribute to one of the state's woefully neglected entrepreneurs. Wally Byam, who was born July 4, 1896, in the Eastern Oregon town of Baker City, grew up working on a sheep farm while living in a rudimentary wooden version of the travel trailer he would later go on to establish, motivated by his scorn for tent camping.