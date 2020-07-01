With Some Campgrounds Still Closed and the Coronavirus Spreading, I Went Camping in the Only Place That Was a Safe Bet—My Backyard

Contained in a heavy-duty ice chest were more supplies than I'd taken on some camping trips in the actual woods, ensuring my backyard stay would be more than comfortable, and it was all stowed so neatly, it would have brought Marie Kondo to tears. I cleared space in the yard and began to unpack the foldable chairs, a tent, sleeping bags and pads, a hammock and cookware. The brands were some of the most well-regarded in their field, including Big Agnes, Helinox, MSR and Coleman, so digging into the kit would make any outdoor recreationalist as happy as a kid opening presents on Christmas morning.