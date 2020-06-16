The financial gifts went to a range of businesses, including a Salem steakhouse to a falafel joint in Ashland. In the Portland area, the Toro Bravo Restaurant Group received $3,800 for its Feed it Forward PDX program, which provided food for the homeless community via agencies like P:ear and New Avenues for Youth, while also giving away food bags to anyone in need. Portland Mercado will be able to continue to offer meals to domestic and sexual violence survivors taking shelter in alternative housing during the COVID-19 outbreak thanks to a $4,380 gift. And the Botanist House got $8,000 to support a new program that provides 750 meals per day to unemployed service industry professionals, many of which are delivered directly to their doorsteps.