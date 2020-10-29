"It's an adjustment, but I don't hate it," says bar manager Jeffrey Morgenthaler, who has worked there since 2009. "It has been really great reconnecting with our regulars." And with only a few dozen customers per night, instead of 200, there's theoretically more opportunity for individual interaction, albeit masked and from a distance. "This summer, when we had the outdoor seating, and it wasn't super busy, we could just go out and, you know, tell some of the old jokes with old friends from 10 feet away."