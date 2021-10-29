Salt & Straw Is Opening Two New Scoop Shops in Beaverton and Eugene

Salt & Straw is continuing its statewide ice cream conquest with the announcement that it is opening two new stores, including the chain’s first outside of the Portland metro area.

The scoop shops will be located in Eugene, at the Oakway Center shopping mall off of Coburg Road, and in Beaverton’s quickly expanding Cedar Hills Crossing on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard. The Eugene location is scheduled to launch first in the spring of 2022, and Beaverton should begin selling bowls and cones a few months later that summer.

Two new locations also bring the number of Salt & Straws to six, with three located in Portland and one in Lake Oswego.

Founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek in 2011, the brand began as a push cart with only eight flavors. Salt & Straw now ships ice cream nationwide and employs over 200 people in its offices, production facility and stores.

You can expect the same lineup of unusual, and sometimes daring, ice cream flavors at the two new stores, with options rotating every four weeks. In Eugene, there will even be some University of Oregon collaborations.