Portland Art Institutions Have Been on Shaky Ground This Year. Here's a List of all the Closings, Openings and Moves

The Portland Art Museum announced last fall it planned to build a new wing to house more gallery space as well as a rotating exhibit of paintings by influential abstract expressionist artist Mark Rothko, who was a Portland native. However, public backlash ensued when it was discovered the plans would violate an agreement with the city to maintain "an open mall" between Southwest 10th and Park avenues at Madison Street and that the museum had raised millions of dollars for the expansion without first obtaining the city's permission to build it. A City Council vote later this year will determine whether the museum may proceed with the project.