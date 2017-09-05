George Saunders

George Saunders is a master of the short-story form—he's the sort of guy who had a story pulled out of the slush pile of submissions by The New Yorker, which has published pretty much every single one of his stories since. With Lincoln in the Bardo, he's added novelist to his list of achievements, and his political commentary during the Trump campaign bypassed anger for understanding and heartbreak. He'll be speaking here Oct. 12 as part of the subscription-only Portland Arts & Lectures series. You should maybe find a way to cadge a ticket from a member. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, literary-arts.org. 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 12.