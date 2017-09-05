During its tenure, All Jane—founded as All Jane No Dick before dropping the second half of its name to be inclusive of trans comedians—has booked such hometown heroes as Amy Miller and Bri Pruett, alongside national up-and-comers like Phoebe Robinson and Aparna Nancherla before they got big. Now the festival will provide a venue for those comics to be seen worldwide. For a comedy scene as ambitious as Portland's, it's exciting that sets by beloved local comedians like Caitlin Weierhauser, Kirsten Kuppenbender and JoAnne Schinderle will be accessible to the same audiences as national names like DeAnne Smith.