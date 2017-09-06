5th Avenue Student Film Fest
Yet to be stymied by the capitalistic pressures of professional filmmaking, student-made movies tend to be conceptually ambitious and bizarre. Portland State's student-run movie theater is hosting a one-night festival of films all under 10 minutes. If the theater's programming is any indication, the film selections will be wacky and eclectic. 5th Avenue Cinema, 510 SW Hall St., 5thavecinema.com. 10:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 21. Through Sept. 24. $5.
Kubrick on Film
Of all the movie theaters in Portland, Hollywood is the best prepared to host a Stanley Kubrick series. Hollywood has a 70 mm projector, and with 2001: A Space Odyssey, it's either wide-format film or go home. 2001 is the only movie in the series that will screen on 70 mm; all the others will be shown on 35 mm, including The Shining and A Clockwork Orange. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. Sept. 8-11. $9 for individual screenings.
Francis Ford Coppola
In December, you can listen to one of America's greatest filmmakers impart his wisdom to you. He's touring his new book, Live Cinema and Its Techniques, which will be published in September, Coppola's manifesto on a filmmaking technique that combines conventions of live-streaming and cinematography. But most of the audience's questions will probably be about Apocalypse Now. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Monday, Oct. 2. $15-$70.
North Portland Unknown Film Fest
Revived for its second year, Unknown Film Fest's lineup is dedicated entirely to the thriving underworld of independent films. The festival showcases the best, mostly short-form movies by off-the-radar filmmakers. There will be music videos, experimental shorts, a screening of two-minute films and whatever other crazy shit the festival organizers can dig up. Disjecta Contemporary Art Center, 8371 N Interstate Ave., northportlandunknown.com. Oct. 13-14. $5-$30.
Blade Runner 2049
Maybe it's totally unnecessary to make a sequel to a basically perfect movie that came out more than three decades ago. Maybe you'll just spend the whole time dwelling on how, like everyone else in the world, Ryan Gosling is an inferior stand-in for Harrison Ford. Or maybe it will be just as visually stunning as the original sci-fi noir, but with even crazier cinematography. Also opening this season is the new, as yet untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie starring Daniel Day-Lewis, the much-anticipated follow-up to There Will Be Blood set in the 1960s fashion world. Blade Runner 2049 is set to open in Portland on Oct. 6; Paul Thomas Anderson's film is set to open Dec. 25.
Comments