Blade Runner 2049

Maybe it's totally unnecessary to make a sequel to a basically perfect movie that came out more than three decades ago. Maybe you'll just spend the whole time dwelling on how, like everyone else in the world, Ryan Gosling is an inferior stand-in for Harrison Ford. Or maybe it will be just as visually stunning as the original sci-fi noir, but with even crazier cinematography. Also opening this season is the new, as yet untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie starring Daniel Day-Lewis, the much-anticipated follow-up to There Will Be Blood set in the 1960s fashion world. Blade Runner 2049 is set to open in Portland on Oct. 6; Paul Thomas Anderson's film is set to open Dec. 25.