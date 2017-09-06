If this year in Portland theater is trending toward ambiguous moral and emotional trials, Third Rail Repertory Theatre was ahead of the curve. Its last season was full of intense, answerless plays produced with lucid existentialism. The Events sounds as if it will add to that streak. The 2013 play follows Claire, the survivor of a mass shooting at a community choir practice, as she attempts to process what she experienced. The nonlinear plot calls for only one other actor than Claire (who plays both her shooter and her therapist) and a community choir that looms on the edge of the stage like a Greek chorus. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., thirdrailrep.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 27-Nov. 18. $25-$45.



