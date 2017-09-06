The Hillsboro-based animation company is owned by Oregon's royal family. Phil Knight bought the struggling Will Vinton Studios in 2002, which became Laika in 2005. Knight's son Travis "Chilly T" Knight, who is best known for his mid-'90s rap career, is now the company's CEO. In 2009, Coraline premiered at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Last year, Laika animator and Oregon native Brian McLean won an Oscar for a rapid prototyping system used in Kubo and the Two Strings, the first animated film to be nominated for a visual effects Academy Award since 1993. Laika has recently optioned Colin Meloy's children's novel Wildwood for a possible future film.