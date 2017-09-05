The Magic Flute
Portland Opera is taking one of Mozart's goofiest works on the road. In The Magic Flute, a prince is sent to rescue a princess from a religious cult only to decide to join it himself. The company will perform several pop-up performance at venues around the city over the course of four months. As a further affront to the convention of opera being inaccessible, tickets to most performances are free or available for a donation. See portlandopera.org for a full schedule.
Philip Glass and the Kronos Quartet: Dracula
Philip Glass is one of the few composers to have influenced the classical world as much as pop culture (even Kim and Kanye are fans of Einstein on the Beach). The Baltimore native's minimalist score to the 1931 Dracula is full of repetitive, morose and intensely gorgeous strings, and imbued with Glass' masterful sense of tension. With Glass in attendance, the Kronos Quartet will play the score live to a screening of the film. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, cmnw.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 25. $9-$89.
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah is part of a wave of jazz musicians making the genre accessible to a younger audience. Diaspora, the 32-year-old trumpet player’s 13th album, released last June, is smooth as hell, but backed by an 808 beat machine that keeps Adjuah’s silky trumpet from sounding like pure nostalgia. Jack London Revue, 529 SW 4th Ave., jacklondonrevue.com. 10 pm Tuesday, Oct. 10. $20. 21+.
Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet
Drummer Mark Guiliana reigns over his kit like a jockey on a race horse—you never doubt that he can stay in control, but you can't help but wonder how as he breezes through insane time-signature changes and odd bouts of syncopation. The 36-year-old musician has played on the likes of David Bowie's final album, but for his Portland show, he's playing with his regular touring band (sax, piano and upright bass), which is more than capable of following all his rhythmic twists and turns. Fremont Theater, 2393 NE Fremont St., pdxjazz.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 11. $25-$30.
Portland Cello Project
In honor of OK Cupid's 20th anniversary, Portland Cello Project is putting together a tribute to Radiohead. In their 10 years of translating pop music into classical arrangements, the group has adapted everything from Kanye West's "All of the Lights" to Britney Spears' "Toxic." But instead of gimmicky, it comes across as genuine appreciation. This will be the first time they've taken on anything from Radiohead's discography, apparently because their artistic director didn't want to mess with perfection. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 8 pm Friday, Nov. 24. $20.
Comments