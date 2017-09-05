

Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet

Drummer Mark Guiliana reigns over his kit like a jockey on a race horse—you never doubt that he can stay in control, but you can't help but wonder how as he breezes through insane time-signature changes and odd bouts of syncopation. The 36-year-old musician has played on the likes of David Bowie's final album, but for his Portland show, he's playing with his regular touring band (sax, piano and upright bass), which is more than capable of following all his rhythmic twists and turns. Fremont Theater, 2393 NE Fremont St., pdxjazz.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 11. $25-$30.



Portland Cello Project

In honor of OK Cupid's 20th anniversary, Portland Cello Project is putting together a tribute to Radiohead. In their 10 years of translating pop music into classical arrangements, the group has adapted everything from Kanye West's "All of the Lights" to Britney Spears' "Toxic." But instead of gimmicky, it comes across as genuine appreciation. This will be the first time they've taken on anything from Radiohead's discography, apparently because their artistic director didn't want to mess with perfection. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 8 pm Friday, Nov. 24. $20.