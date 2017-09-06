This year, Upfor Gallery has been bringing some format-shattering art to Portland—see exhibits like the online-only Grammatron remix or the trio of media artists the gallery hosted over the summer. It's capping 2017 with works that are fittingly difficult to characterize, by duo Tom Galle and Moises Sanabria. The New York artists' pieces include photographs of a subway rider swiping the air while wearing a Tinder VR headset and a Netflix- and chill-themed Airbnb that you can actually rent. Their work is more high-concept than that may sound, and even when it borders on bro-y, it's still undeniable that Galle and Sanabria are thinking about art in a way that most establishment artists aren't. Upfor, 929 NW Flanders St., upforgallery.com. Dec. 6-Jan. 13.