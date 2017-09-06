Abominable
If we've learned anything from Shakespearean tragedies and Jimmy Cliff songs, it's that heroes fall the hardest. Through the hero myth, Portland choreographer Taylor Eggån's new work will critique the ways our culture overvalues masculinity. Based on medieval Scandinavian tales, Abominable features elaborate costumes and an involved set. Disjecta Contemporary Art Center, 8371 N Interstate Ave., disjecta.org. 8 pm Friday and Sunday, 6 and 8:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 20-22. $16-$20.
NW Dance Project Fall Show
Last summer, Luca Signoretti was one of the winners of NW Dance Project's emerging choreographer competition, Pretty Creatives. This year, Signoretti is working with the contemporary company again, but this time on its season programming. Two new works will premiere in the company's season opener: Along with Signoretti's work, the company will launch a new work by Wen Wei Wang. Not even the works' titles have been announced, let alone their scope. But at the very least, it's promising that they're sharing a bill with the return of Jirí Pokorný's ultra-arty At Some Hour You Return. Lincoln Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., nwdanceproject.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 19-21. $34-$58.
Lexicon
Portland's BodyVox choreographs some of the weirdest contemporary dance in the city. But it has such a large touring repertoire it's become rare for it to launch new shows. This season, however, the company starts its season with a new show that will involve video projections and lasers. BodyVox Dance Center, 1201 NW 17th Ave., bodyvox.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec. 9. Additional performance 2 pm Saturday, Dec. 9. Season tickets start at $120, individual tickets not yet available.
Uprise
Rejoice! Diaspora Dance Theater's new show takes its inspiration from Angela Davis. Each of its three works is by a different choreographer whose influences range the wide spectrum of diasporic African dance. The works will address the power structures created by how we value (or don't value) different artistic aesthetics. Reed College Performing Arts, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd., diasporadancetheater.weebly.com. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, 5 pm Sunday Oct. 20-22. $16.
Degenerate Art Ensemble and Mizu Desierto
Two of the Pacific Northwest's strangest contemporary artists are going on tour together: Portland's Mizu Desierto and Seattle's Degenerate Art Ensemble. Both artists will perform new works, Desierto's Matriarch and DAE's Diphylleia Grayi (Skeleton Flower). Characterizing this as a dance show might be reductive. With the help of film and immersive staging as well as movement, it will be more like extremely abstract storytelling than a traditional dance show. The Headwaters Theatre, 55 NE Farragut St., witd.org. 8 pm Friday-Saturday, Sept. 29-30. $5-$30.
Comments