Last summer, Luca Signoretti was one of the winners of NW Dance Project's emerging choreographer competition, Pretty Creatives. This year, Signoretti is working with the contemporary company again, but this time on its season programming. Two new works will premiere in the company's season opener: Along with Signoretti's work, the company will launch a new work by Wen Wei Wang. Not even the works' titles have been announced, let alone their scope. But at the very least, it's promising that they're sharing a bill with the return of Jirí Pokorný's ultra-arty At Some Hour You Return. Lincoln Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., nwdanceproject.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 19-21. $34-$58.