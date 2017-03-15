Every year, in the spirit of transparency—and to make it perfectly clear that Best New Band is a poll, not an arbitrary list—we publish the ballots of every Best New Band voter. What follows is that list of voter names, titles and the bands or artists that they casted votes for, grouped into voters who chose to rank their nominees and those who opted to weight each vote equally.
If you are a voter and notices any mistakes pertaining to your particular ballot, please let me know by emailing bestnewband [at] wweek.com
Thanks for reading and, if you're name is on the list below, for your participation!
RANKED RESPONSES
Stella Augustine
Friends of Noise
1. Sad Rad
2. Lady Wolf
3. The Goobs
4. Mr. Wrong
5. Thong
Ross Beach
DJ at XRAYFM, Co-founder and Former President of PDX Pop Now!
1. Haley Heynderickx
2. Kyle Craft
3. Edna Vazquez
4. Moon By You
5. Calm Candy
Noah Bernstein
GRAMMIES
1. Johanna Warren
2. The Crenshaw
3. 1939 Ensemble
4. Human Ottoman
5. Halfbird
Shelley Bowers
Merch Manager, Cravedog
1. Amine
2. RIP
3. Hustle and Drone
4. Skull Driver
5. Moshow
December Carson
Portland'5 Centers for the Arts, Siren Nation
1. Lenore
2. Siren and the Sea
3. Sara Jackson Holman
4. Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms
5. Jacob Miller and the Bridge City Crooners
Nathan Carson
Willamette Week Contributor, Nanotear Booking, Witch Mountain
1. Saola
2. Jamais Jamais
3. Motrik
4. WILL
5. Consumer
Cameron Crowell
Portland Mercury, Vortex Magazine, FLOOD Magazine
1. Golden Hour
2. Strange Ranger
3. Boreen
4. Drunken Palms
5. Amine
Terry Currier
Music Millennium
1. Kyle Craft
2. Fruition
3. There Is No Mountain
4. Mo Troper
5. Matty Charles & Katie Rose
Ben Darwish
Musician
1. Moorea Masa
2. Coco Columbia
3. Korgy and Bass
4. Haley Heynderickx
Reva DeVito
Artist
1. Lola Buzzkill
Amy Dials
XRAY.FM
1. Nocturnal Habits
2. Reptalians
3. Kyle Kraft
4. Sad Horse
5. Small Million
James Dineen
XRAY.fm, Freeform Portland
1. Lithics
2. Skull Diver
3. Cardioid
4. Neon Culpa
5. The Tamed West
Allison Faris
Grandparents
1. Lola Buzzkill
2. Laura Palmers Death Parade
3. Reptaliens
Ryan Feigh
Freelance Writer
1. Fountaine
2. ROBy
3. Donte Thomas
4. Old Grape God
5. Volcanic Pinnacles
Papi Fimbres
Musician/Composer
1. Lithics
2. The Wild Body
3. Oro Azoro
4. Reptaliens
5. Melt
Andy Fix
The Haute Garbage Podcast
1. Moon By You
2. Hair Puller
3. Mayhaw Hoons and the Outsiders
4. Maarquii
5. Will
Madison Henderson
KPSU
1. Floating Room
2. Two Moons
3. Drunken Palms
4. Boreen
5. Pat Moon
Ibeth Hernandez
Promoter at Chapters Alumni
1. Donte Thomas
2. ROBy
3. A-Russ
4. Issa
5. DJ Quaz Amir
Blake Hickman
Good Cheer Records Owner, Willamette Week Contributor, Co-Founder of the Thesis
1. Turtlenecked
2. Floating Room
3. Donte Thomas
4. The Pariahs
5. Karma Rivera
Colin Hudson
Northwest Music Scene
1. Those Willows
Alicia J. Rose
Rock n Roll Lifer/Director/Photographer
1. Orchestra Pacifico Tropical
2. Dan Dan
3. Black Water Holy Light
4. Witch Mountain
5. Patsy's Rats
Chance Jackson
XRAY.fm
1. Reptaliens
Joshua James Amberson
The Portland Mercury
1. Jessica Dennison & Jones
2. Lithics
3. Aboriginal Flowers
4. Sheers
5. Twelve Gardens
Matt Johson
The Secret Society
1. Redray Frazier
2. The Loved
3. Caleb Klauder
4. The Libertine Belles
5. The Pepper Grinders
Joshua Justice
Static + Distance, Freeform Portland, Dive Audio
1. Because
2. Cartioid
3. Each Both
4. Animal Eyes
5. Bomb Ass Pussy
Matt King
Mississippi Studios, Revolution Hall
1. Aminé
2. The Lavender Flu
3. Jackson Boone
4. Reptaliens
5. My Body
Kenric L. Ashe
dBMonkey
1. Down Gown
Walker MacMurdo
Willamette Week Movie Editor, Take-Haver
1. Amine
2. The Body
3. Leviathan
4. Eight Bells
5. Triumvir Foul
Brian Magill
Independent
1. Motrik
2. Fervent Torpor
3. Slam Banana
4. Third Sun Rising
5. Picklepus and The Leasure Liberals
Dewey Mahood
Galaxy Research, Plankton Wat, Owner-Operator of Mothership Music, Booker, Promoter
1. Danava
2. Lithics
3. The Wild Body
4. Stress Position
5. Abronia
Matt Manza
MFNWpPP
1. New Move
Chris Martell
Band Manager (Cedar Teeth, Ezra Bell, the Jackalope Saints)
1. Dirty Revival
2. Roselit Bone
3. Anna Tivel
4. Hawkeye Pierce
5. ADDverse Effects
Casey Martin
Willamette Week Contributor
1. SAOLA
2. Ape Cave
3. R.I.P.
4. S.S. Curmudgeon
5. Will
Daniel McIntire
PALS Clubhouse
1. Volturz
2. Ah God
3. Ladywolf
4. Husky Boys
5. Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Maya McOmie
Willamette Week Contributor
1. Haley Heynderickx
2. Ellis Pink
3. Gold Casio
4. Lithics
5. Love Cop
Veronica Medici
Veronica Booking & Marketing
1. LiquidLight
2. Megan Diana (formerly LEO)
3. There Is No Mountain
4. Nick B
Aaron Meola
Label Manager at Tender Loving Empire
1. Amine
2. Haley Heynderickx
3. Rap Class
4. Grape God
5. Visible Cloaks
Keegan Meyer
XRAY.fm DJ
1. Strange Ranger
2. Mo Troper
3. Aminé
4. Marisa Anderson
5. Alien Boy
Andre Middleton
Friends of Noise
1. Neka & Kahlo
2. The Scribes
3. Gem Dynasty
4. Kulululu
5. Karma Rivera
Jem Murciano
The Ghost Ease
1. LITHICS
2. Wave Action
3. Hurry Up
4. Deathlist
5. Loveboys
Annie Ostrowski
PDX Pop Now! & Riot Act Media
1. Lithics
2. Honey Bucket
3. Conditioner
4. A Volcano
5. Mini Blinds
Jed Overly
Tender Loving Empire, Operations/Sync Licensing
1. Reptaliens
2. Kulululu
3. New Move
4. Lola Buzzkill
5. Earth World
Benjamin Parrish
Kill Rock Stars
1. Lithics
2. Lavender Flu
Jordan Rasmussen
KPSU Promotions Director
1. Turtlenecked
2. Strange Ranger (fka Sioux Falls)
3. Floating Room
4. Alien Boy
5. Boreen
Ingrid Renan
Music Consultant
1. Nasalrod
2. There is no Mountain
3. No La La
4. Lola Buzzkill
5. Ah God
Jason Rivera
Gaytheist
1. A Volcano
2. Maximum Mad
3. Down Gown
4. Hands of Thieves
5. Dead Tropics
Michael Rowan
Charts
1. Rio Grands
2. Mujahedeen
3. Lithics
Lyla Rowen
Willamette Week Contributor
1. A Volcano
2. Haste
Colin Sanders
Local Punk
1. Mr Wrong
2. Fred and Toody
3. Andy Place and the Coolheads
4. Vog
5. Macho Boys
Wyatt Schaffner
Freeform Portland 90.3 KFFP
1. (Visible) Cloaks
2. Etbontz
3. Fontaine
4. Mini Blinds
5. Lamar Leroy
Matthew Schonfeld
Willamette Week Contributor
1. Blossom
2. Amine
3. Maze Koroma
4. Cassow
5. DAME DOLLA
Terrance "Cool Nutz" Scott
Artist, Manager, Radio Host
1. Drae Steves
2. Donte Thomas
3. Heff & A-RU$$
4. Vursatyl
5. Tyu$
Dom Sinacola
Willamette Week Freelancer
1. Bleach Blonde Dudes
2. Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
3. Coco Columbia
4. Ice Queens
5. Cardioid
Tanya Smith
XRAY.fm DJ
1. Lavender Flu
2. Blesst Chest
3. Archangels Thunderbird
4. Patsy's Rats
5. Mattress
Alex Steininger
In Music We Trust
1. Dirty Revival
2. Countryside Ride
3. Dame D.O.L.L.A.
4. Sarah Gwen
5. Folkslinger
Grant Stolle aka Verbz
DJ & host of Crate Diggers podcast
1. Blossom
2. Cassow
3. Aminé
4. Donte Thomas
5. Maze Koroma
Bill Tollner
Spare Room
1. Balto
2. Gold Casio
3. Fog Father
4. The Rosenbalms
Chanticleer Trü
Chanti Darling
1. Force Publique
2. New Move
3. Perfect Health
Jason Urick
XRAY.fm DJ
1. (Visible) Cloaks
2. Lyrells
3. Coast2C
4. Amine
5. Antlrd
Jeff Urquhart
Promoter (Kingbanana Presents)
1. Ireshrine
2. Ded Tropics
3. WORWS
4. Hair Puller
5. Aseitas
Todd Walberg
Photographer
1. Laura Palmer's Death Parade
2. Ice Queens
3. Reptaliens
4. Bleach Blonde Dudes
5. Ah God
Nathan Walker
Riot Act Media
1. Marisa Anderson
2. Deathlist
3. Haley Heynderickx
4. Rasheed Jamal
5. Brumes
Ryan Wines
Marmoset
1. Paper Brain
2. 1939 Ensemble
3. Rilla
4. Dear Nora
Chris Young
Vortex Music Magazine
1. Small Million
2. Coco Columbia
3. Amine
4. Gold Casio
5. Blossom
Rafael
Miracles Club
1. Visible Cloaks
2. Massacooramaan
3. ASSS
4. Perfect Health
5. Dutch Bros.
Tope
Artist
1. Blossom
2. Amine
3. TYuS
4. Donte Thomas
5. The Pariahs
UNRANKED RESPONSES
Scarlett Aguilar
Doug Fir Lounge
Blossom
Maze Koroma
Mr. Wrong
Dr. Identity
Gina Altamura
Holocene
Blossom
Ellis Pink
Brown Alice
Reptaliens
Dylan Stark
Chris Andersen
Alberta Street Pub
Coco Columbia
Snowblind Traveller
pigWar
Barna Howard
Scratchdog Stringband
Megan Andricos
DJ Sappho
Mini Blinds
Lolo Buzzkill
Etbonz
Gold Casio
Vexations
Mehran Azma
XRAY.FM / DJ Barrows / Past Haunts
Adhere To Form
Tender Age
Toxic Slime Records (Yes, it's a band)
Caustic Touch
Bellicose Minds
Mike Baden
OPB Music
Edna Vazquez
Siren and the Sea
Haley Heyndrickx
Kyle Morton
Hanif
Matt Brown
Bunk Bar
Motrik
Marriage and Cancer
Lithics
Talklow
Dan Dan
Barret C. Stolte
Booker at Ash Street Saloon
Drae Steves
Millennial Falcon
Hannah McCarthy
King Ghidora
Mouthbreather
Auggie Camacho Rebelo
Store Manager at Everyday Music
Lithics
Conditioner
Vanity Project
Primary Structures
Hot Spit
Dave Cantrell
XRAY
Vice Device
Arctic Flowers
Bellicose Minds
Shadowhouse
The Secret Light
Matthew Casebeer
OPB Music DJ, Founder/Curator of RockRinseRepeat.com
Balto
Sinless
The Dovecotes
Maurice & The Stiff Sisters
Haley Heynderickx
David Chandler
Community Library & Common Language Labels
Witch Mountain
Vibrissae
SciFiSol
Wndfrm
Wav Fuzz
Ken Cheppaikode
Dirtnap Records
Mr. Wrong
Patsy's Rats
Macho Boys
Piss Test
Dark/Light
David Christensen
OPB Music
Balto
Haley Heynderickx
Vikesh Kapoor
Edna Vazquez
case/lang/veirs
Cary Clarke
Young Audiences of Oregon & SW Washington
Lithics
Months
Saola
Alien Boy
Fur Coats
Larry Crane
Jackpot! Recording & Tape Op Mag
Last Giant
Lucia Fasano
Kory Quinn
Wolf Meetings
Fort Atlantic
Sama Dams
Past Best New Band Finalist
Cardioid
The Crenshaw
Kulululu
Haley Heynderickx
Coco Columbia
Kate Davis
Track and Field Records
Camp Counselors
Ballet
Haste
Soul Ipsum
Cloud Ellyn
Sam Densmore
Firkin Tavern Booker, Musician
Sleeptalker
Autonomics
Liquid Light
Cambrian Explosion
Pretty Gritty
Scott Derr
Turn! Turn! Turn!
Marisa Anderson
Lithics
Lavender Flu
Roselit Bone
Bombay Beach
Danny Diana-Peebles aka Neo G Yo
Futro Collective
DJ Lamar LeRoy
Old Grape God
Maze Koroma
Massacooramaan
Blossom
Bim Ditson
And And And
Reptaliens
Kulululu
Sam Coomes
The Lavender Flu
Lithics
Jef Drawbaugh
Zodiak Klub, X-RAY.fm
Tender Age
Mini Blinds
Merengue
Jonas Rake
Theifteam
Taylor Dutton
EYRST
Blossom
Maze Koroma
Neill Von Tally
EASTGHOST
Siren and the Sea
Dan Eichler
Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza Pub
Moorea Masa & The Mood
The Faints
Goldfoot
POPgoji
Human Ottoman
Jan Epstein
XRAY.fm DJ
Piss Test
The Bloodtypes
Mo Troper
The Dovecotes
Paperbrain
Leigh Feldman
LifeisaParty
Amine
TYuS
Blossom
Grape God & Skelli Skel
Sallie Ford
Musician
Weezy Ford
Patrick Foss
Suicide Notes
Lavender Flu
Slutty Hearts
Sex Crime
Pushy
Sleeptalker
Steven Fusco
Psychomagic
The Goobs
Dimwit
Reptaliens
Sleeping Beauties
Lavender Flu
Mike Grabarek
Member of Magic Fades
Soul Ipsum
C Plus Plus
Vektroid
Parker Hall
Willamette Week Contributor, Jackson Boone
Coco Columbia
Wave Action
Haley Heynderickx
Trio Subtonic
Sinless
Robert Ham
Portland Mercury, Pitchfork, Paste
Lithics
Down Gown
Ireshrine
Tiger Touch
Ethernet
Yousef Hatlani
Faces on the Radio
Sabonis
Strange Ranger
Helens
Chugger
Speaker Minds
Eag Hayduke
PALS Clubhouse, TWSM, Boone Howard
Ah God
Mujahedeen
Laura Palmers DEATH PARADE
Cory Haynes
Founder of STYLSS
EPROM
Noer the Boy
EASTGHOST
G Jones
BLEEP BLOOP
Lincoln Heath
Alchemy
E3 and Alter Echo
Vektroid
Neybuu
A S S S
Rap Class
Jamie Helmsworth
Willamette Week Contributor, Very Handsome Man
Wave Action
Two Moons
Honey Bucket
Ice Queen
MELT
Louie Herr
Banana Stand
Haley Heynderickx
Kulululu
Lithics
Blossom
Cardioid
Cat Hoch
Musician, Tasteful Hat Specialist
Cardioid
Lola Buzzkill
Reptaliens
Laura Palmer Death Parade
Vexations
Boone Howard
Local "Rocker" and Music "Head"
Kulululu
Ben Hubbird
Party Damage, XRAY, CD Baby
Rio Grands
Bryson Cone
Jessica Dennison + Jones
Turtlenecked
Devy Metal
Anjali Hursh
DJ Anjali
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
POPgoji
Brown Alice
Ryan J. Prado
Portland Mercury, Vortex, Paste, PDX Pop Now!
Loveboys
Down Gown
Lavender Flu
Weezy Ford
Snowblind Traveler
Mark and Tim Janchar
Hovercraft Records
Sleeping Beauties
Lavender Flu
Dark/Light
Shitty Weekend
Casey Jarman
Mississippi Studios
Jessica Dennison + Jones
Because
Aminé
Dreckig
Autonomics
LeRoy Jerome Griffin
CD Baby
1939 Ensemble
Rio Grands
The Night
Bryson Cone
Brookfield Duece
Rob Jones
Jealous Butcher Records
Secret Drum Band
Floating Bed
1939 Ensemble
Motrik
Kpants
Matt Kalinowski
Publicist, Noctilucent Arts
Three For Silver
Chervona
Mbrascatu
Human Ottoman
Jet Black Pearl
Xo Kaytea
Xo Publicity
Logan Lynn
Pat Kearns
We The Wild
Sól
Donte Thomas
J. Michael Kearsey
Oregon Music Hall of Fame
Lovejoy
Mostly Stones
Ron Rogers and the Wailing Wind
Walter Cryderman
Paul Brainard
Brendan Kelly Scott
DJ Pocket Rock-it/Magic Mouth/Conditioner
Lithics
The Bedrooms
Coast2c (DJ)
Daniela Karina (DJ)
Casual Aztec (DJ)
Sarah Kinney
Mike Thrasher Presents
Skull Diver
Disemballerina
DJ Klyph
XRAY FM
Blossom
Jon Belz
Libretto
Wynne
Donte Thomas
The Last Artful, Dodgr
Eyrst, Fresh Selects, PARTySIZE
Blossom
Neill Von Tally
Siren and the Sea
Maze Koroma
Stephen Leisy
Genders
Paper Brain
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Sunbathe
Deathlist
Hurry Up
Keith LeWinter
Abstract Earth Project, Red Light Mgmt
Fine Animal
Aminé
Lola Buzzkill
Joseph
Noer the Boy
Jenny Logan
XRAY.fm prez, Summer Cannibals, Deathlist, Sunbathe
Dowager
Laura Palmer Death Parade
Vexations
Bohr
Strange Ranger
Lewi Longmire
Laurelthirst Public House
Santiam
The Deadstring Brothers
Lynn Conover & Gravel
The Resolectrics
Redray Frazier
Coco Madrid
SNAP! 90's Dance Party & Cake PDX
Melao de Cuba
Scifisol
Dolphin Midwives
Grape God
Amine
Zaph Mann
KFFP
Crank Strurgeon
Ras Mix
Esperanza Spalding
Elite Beat
El Mahdy Jr.
Beth Martin
True West
Gold Casio
Down Gown
Jenny Don't & the Spurs
Dan Dan
Joey McCoy
DJ for Strike of Death on XRAY.fm
Witch Vomit
Mike McKinnon
Potato Champion / Champ Discs / Natural Magic
Etbonz
Wav Fuzz
Young Ecstatics
The Key
Elite Beat
Scott McLean
Holocene
Reptaliens
Blossom
Ellis Pink
Johanna Warren
Haste
Jared Mees
Founder of Tender Loving Empire
Amine
New Move
Astro Tan
Reptilians
Orquestra Pacifico Tropicale
Ezra Meredith
Deer Lodge
Size 85 High Tops
Lavender Flu
Folkslinger
Lonely Sidewalks
Yankee Gaucho
Dustin Mills
Owner/Creative Director of Eleven PDX Magazine
Sinless
Skull Diver
Ice Queens
New Move
Reptaliens
Jenni Moore
WOHM, Portland Mercury
Blossom
Aminé
Neka & Kahlo
TYuS
Donte Thomas
Maggie Morris
Genders/Sunbathe/Deathlist
Fronjentress
Old Unconsious
The Wild Body
Kyle Morton
Typhoon
The Fourth Wall
My Body
Sunbathe
Snowblind Traveler
Jesse Munro Johnson
Boomarm Nation
Old Grape God
Neglect
Young Ecstatics
Natural Magic
Wine & Coffee
Brandon Nikola
Drummer at Ice Queens, Bar Manager at No Fun, Booker at Valentines
Kyle Craft
Dreckig
Coco Columbia
Hollow Sidewalks
Lola Buzzkill
Silent Partner Nate
The Haute Garbage Podcast
Karma Rivera
Hair Puller
Moon By You
Cascade Crescendo
Hound the Wolves
Katherine Paul
Associate Talent Buyer, Mississippi Studios
Aminé
Haley Heynderickx
My Body
Floating Room
Barna Howard
Toussaint Perrault
Musician
Abronia
Polly Dactyly
Cloven Fruit
Nate Lumbard
Amanda Gervasi
Cervante Pope
The Deli Portland, Willamette Week Contributor
Sinless
A Volcano
Zozma
Saola
Reptaliens
Noah Porter
Music Video Director
Aminé
Grape God + Skelli Skel
Slick Devious
Wine + Coffee
Blossom
Tony Prato
Bunk Bar
Skull Diver
Hannah Yeun
Abronia
Kulululu
Lithics
Matthew Quiet
Natural Magic, XRAY.FM
Etbonz
Krychek
The Key
Elite Beat
Wav Fuzz
Jason Quigley
Music Photographer
Coco Columbia
Blossom
Kyle Craft
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Amine
Harrison Rapp
Divers, sometimes Summer Cannibals, The Know booker
Lithics
Bombay Beach
Wave Action
Abronia
Mr. Wrong
Ronin Roc
Tribute Night and Ante Up
Aminé
Blossom
T Spoon
Hot 16
Matthew Ross
Filmmaker
My Body
Haley Heynderickx
PWRHAUS
Blossom
A Volcano
Meagan Ruyle
Artistic Director PDX Pop Now!
The Lavender Flu
Honey Bucket
Landlines
Lithics
Conditioner
Rachelle Schmid
KPSU and PDX Pop Now
Blossom
Lola Buzzkill
Dirty Revival
Amit Erez
Nalin Silva
Revolver Studios, Kelly's Olympian, Federale, Mississippi Studios
The Shivas
Roselit Bone
Souvenir Driver
Gold Casio
Rilla
Matthew Singer
Willamette Week Music Editor
Amine
Fritzwa
Brown Alice
Maze Koroma
Sleeptalker
Alan Singley
Producer
Months
Down Gown
Sara Jackson Holman
Dreckig
Rio Grands
Ryan Sollee
The Builders and the Butchers
Roselit Bone
Times Inifity
Old Age
Siren and the Sea
There is no mountain
Raf Spielman
Woolen Man
Lithics
Lavender Flu
Landlines
Honey Bucket
Marcy's Band
Chris Stamm
Willamette Week Contributor
In Flux
Lavender Flu
Macho Boys
Rod
Sweeping Exits
Stephen Strausbaugh
DJ Anjali and The Incredible Kid
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Savila
POPgoji
Brown Alice
DJ Suavecito
Shawn Swagerty
XRAY.FM DJ, DJ about town
Lithics
Hurry Up
Ted Thieman
Writer
Dan Dan
Montel Spinozza
Sin City Ramblers
Drekig
Liz Vice
Benjamin Tyler
Member of Small Skies and music teacher
Small Million
Shannon Entropy
Reptaliens
Holidae House
My Body
Peter Vaughan Shaver, Esq.
Sound Advice, LLC
Holy Grove
Lovesores
Long Knife
The Reverberations
Disenchanter
Neill Von Tally
EYRST
Grape God & Skelli Skel
Blossom
Slick Devious
TYuS
Maze Koroma
Travis Wainwright
Stankhouse Records
Bobby Peru
Backbiter
Faith Twain
A Volcano
Spare Spells
Jerad Walker
OPB Music
case/lang/veirs
The Dovecotes
Haley Heynderickx
Kyle Morton
El Vy
Alex Wideman
McMenamins Talent Buyer, White Eagle and Al's Den
Pining Hearts
Kaiya on the Mountain
Cascade Crescendo
Cedar Teeth
Whim Grace
Jeremy Wilson
The Jeremy Wilson Foundation
GRAVEL w/ Lynn Conover
Pretty Gritty
Fernando
The Hill Dogs
Area Man featuring Paul Brainard
Maia Wiseman
KPSU
Gillian Frances
Helens
Lubec
Strange Ranger
Boreen
Connie Wohn
MFNW, Project Pabst
DJ Rev Shines
Afterlife Revival
Old Grape God
Joseph
DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid
Noah Woodburn
Recording Engineer
Moorea Masa
Animal Eyes
Lenore
Jakob Miller & The Bridge City Crooners
Jeni Wren Stottrup
The Gritty Birds Podcast
Lithics
My Body
Gold Casio
Blossom
Laken Wright
Blowout, The Know
Riled
Floating Room
Dowager
The Wild Body
Drowse
Ian Youngstrom
Event Coordinator at St. Johns Bizarre
Patsy's Rats
Abronia
