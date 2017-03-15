Every year, in the spirit of transparency—and to make it perfectly clear that Best New Band is a poll, not an arbitrary list—we publish the ballots of every Best New Band voter. What follows is that list of voter names, titles and the bands or artists that they casted votes for, grouped into voters who chose to rank their nominees and those who opted to weight each vote equally.

Thanks for reading and, if you're name is on the list below, for your participation!

RANKED RESPONSES

Stella Augustine
Friends of Noise

1. Sad Rad
2. Lady Wolf
3. The Goobs
4. Mr. Wrong
5. Thong

Ross Beach
DJ at XRAYFM, Co-founder and Former President of PDX Pop Now!

1. Haley Heynderickx
2. Kyle Craft
3. Edna Vazquez
4. Moon By You
5. Calm Candy

Noah Bernstein
GRAMMIES

1. Johanna Warren
2. The Crenshaw
3. 1939 Ensemble
4. Human Ottoman
5. Halfbird

Shelley Bowers
Merch Manager, Cravedog

1. Amine
2. RIP
3. Hustle and Drone
4. Skull Driver
5. Moshow

December Carson
Portland'5 Centers for the Arts, Siren Nation

1. Lenore
2. Siren and the Sea
3. Sara Jackson Holman
4. Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms
5. Jacob Miller and the Bridge City Crooners

Nathan Carson
Willamette Week Contributor, Nanotear Booking, Witch Mountain

1. Saola
2. Jamais Jamais
3. Motrik
4. WILL
5. Consumer

Cameron Crowell
Portland Mercury, Vortex Magazine, FLOOD Magazine

1. Golden Hour
2. Strange Ranger
3. Boreen
4. Drunken Palms
5. Amine

Terry Currier
Music Millennium

1. Kyle Craft
2. Fruition
3. There Is No Mountain
4. Mo Troper
5. Matty Charles & Katie Rose

Ben Darwish
Musician

1. Moorea Masa
2. Coco Columbia
3. Korgy and Bass
4. Haley Heynderickx

Reva DeVito
Artist

1. Lola Buzzkill

Amy Dials
XRAY.FM

1. Nocturnal Habits
2. Reptalians
3. Kyle Kraft
4. Sad Horse
5. Small Million

James Dineen
XRAY.fm, Freeform Portland

1. Lithics
2. Skull Diver
3. Cardioid
4. Neon Culpa
5. The Tamed West

Allison Faris
Grandparents

1. Lola Buzzkill
2. Laura Palmers Death Parade
3. Reptaliens

Ryan Feigh
Freelance Writer

1. Fountaine
2. ROBy
3. Donte Thomas
4. Old Grape God
5. Volcanic Pinnacles

Papi Fimbres
Musician/Composer

1. Lithics
2. The Wild Body
3. Oro Azoro
4. Reptaliens
5. Melt

Andy Fix
The Haute Garbage Podcast

1. Moon By You
2. Hair Puller
3. Mayhaw Hoons and the Outsiders
4. Maarquii
5. Will

Madison Henderson
KPSU

1. Floating Room
2. Two Moons
3. Drunken Palms
4. Boreen
5. Pat Moon

Ibeth Hernandez
Promoter at Chapters Alumni

1. Donte Thomas
2. ROBy
3. A-Russ
4. Issa
5. DJ Quaz Amir

Blake Hickman
Good Cheer Records Owner, Willamette Week Contributor, Co-Founder of the Thesis

1. Turtlenecked
2. Floating Room
3. Donte Thomas
4. The Pariahs
5. Karma Rivera

Colin Hudson
Northwest Music Scene

1. Those Willows

Alicia J. Rose
Rock n Roll Lifer/Director/Photographer

1. Orchestra Pacifico Tropical
2. Dan Dan
3. Black Water Holy Light
4. Witch Mountain
5. Patsy's Rats

Chance Jackson
XRAY.fm

1. Reptaliens

Joshua James Amberson
The Portland Mercury

1. Jessica Dennison & Jones
2. Lithics
3. Aboriginal Flowers
4. Sheers
5. Twelve Gardens

Matt Johson
The Secret Society

1. Redray Frazier
2. The Loved
3. Caleb Klauder
4. The Libertine Belles
5. The Pepper Grinders

Joshua Justice
Static + Distance, Freeform Portland, Dive Audio

1. Because
2. Cartioid
3. Each Both
4. Animal Eyes
5. Bomb Ass Pussy

Matt King
Mississippi Studios, Revolution Hall

1. Aminé
2. The Lavender Flu
3. Jackson Boone
4. Reptaliens
5. My Body

Kenric L. Ashe
dBMonkey

1. Down Gown

Walker MacMurdo
Willamette Week Movie Editor, Take-Haver

1. Amine
2. The Body
3. Leviathan
4. Eight Bells
5. Triumvir Foul

Brian Magill
Independent

1. Motrik
2. Fervent Torpor
3. Slam Banana
4. Third Sun Rising
5. Picklepus and The Leasure Liberals

Dewey Mahood
Galaxy Research, Plankton Wat, Owner-Operator of Mothership Music, Booker, Promoter

1. Danava
2. Lithics
3. The Wild Body
4. Stress Position
5. Abronia

Matt Manza
MFNWpPP

1. New Move

Chris Martell
Band Manager (Cedar Teeth, Ezra Bell, the Jackalope Saints)

1. Dirty Revival
2. Roselit Bone
3. Anna Tivel
4. Hawkeye Pierce
5. ADDverse Effects

Casey Martin
Willamette Week Contributor

1. SAOLA
2. Ape Cave
3. R.I.P.
4. S​.​S. Curmudgeon
5. Will

Daniel McIntire
PALS Clubhouse

1. Volturz
2. Ah God
3. Ladywolf
4. Husky Boys
5. Laura Palmer's Death Parade

Maya McOmie
Willamette Week Contributor

1. Haley Heynderickx
2. Ellis Pink
3. Gold Casio
4. Lithics
5. Love Cop

Veronica Medici
Veronica Booking & Marketing

1. LiquidLight
2. Megan Diana (formerly LEO)
3. There Is No Mountain
4. Nick B

Aaron Meola
Label Manager at Tender Loving Empire

1. Amine
2. Haley Heynderickx
3. Rap Class
4. Grape God
5. Visible Cloaks

Keegan Meyer
XRAY.fm DJ

1. Strange Ranger
2. Mo Troper
3. Aminé
4. Marisa Anderson
5. Alien Boy

Andre Middleton
Friends of Noise

1. Neka & Kahlo
2. The Scribes
3. Gem Dynasty
4. Kulululu
5. Karma Rivera

Jem Murciano
The Ghost Ease

1. LITHICS
2. Wave Action
3. Hurry Up
4. Deathlist
5. Loveboys

Annie Ostrowski
PDX Pop Now! & Riot Act Media

1. Lithics
2. Honey Bucket
3. Conditioner
4. A Volcano
5. Mini Blinds

Jed Overly
Tender Loving Empire, Operations/Sync Licensing

1. Reptaliens
2. Kulululu
3. New Move
4. Lola Buzzkill
5. Earth World

Benjamin Parrish
Kill Rock Stars

1. Lithics
2. Lavender Flu

Jordan Rasmussen
KPSU Promotions Director

1. Turtlenecked
2. Strange Ranger (fka Sioux Falls)
3. Floating Room
4. Alien Boy
5. Boreen

Ingrid Renan
Music Consultant

1. Nasalrod
2. There is no Mountain
3. No La La
4. Lola Buzzkill
5. Ah God

Jason Rivera
Gaytheist

1. A Volcano
2. Maximum Mad
3. Down Gown
4. Hands of Thieves
5. Dead Tropics

Michael Rowan
Charts

1. Rio Grands
2. Mujahedeen
3. Lithics

Lyla Rowen
Willamette Week Contributor

1. A Volcano
2. Haste

Colin Sanders
Local Punk

1. Mr Wrong
2. Fred and Toody
3. Andy Place and the Coolheads
4. Vog
5. Macho Boys

Wyatt Schaffner
Freeform Portland 90.3 KFFP

1. (Visible) Cloaks
2. Etbontz
3. Fontaine
4. Mini Blinds
5. Lamar Leroy

Matthew Schonfeld
Willamette Week Contributor

1. Blossom
2. Amine
3. Maze Koroma
4. Cassow
5. DAME DOLLA

Terrance "Cool Nutz" Scott
Artist, Manager, Radio Host

1. Drae Steves
2. Donte Thomas
3. Heff & A-RU$$
4. Vursatyl
5. Tyu$

Dom Sinacola
Willamette Week Freelancer

1. Bleach Blonde Dudes
2. Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
3. Coco Columbia
4. Ice Queens
5. Cardioid

Tanya Smith
XRAY.fm DJ

1. Lavender Flu
2. Blesst Chest
3. Archangels Thunderbird
4. Patsy's Rats
5. Mattress

Alex Steininger
In Music We Trust

1. Dirty Revival
2. Countryside Ride
3. Dame D.O.L.L.A.
4. Sarah Gwen
5. Folkslinger

Grant Stolle aka Verbz
DJ & host of Crate Diggers podcast

1. Blossom
2. Cassow
3. Aminé
4. Donte Thomas
5. Maze Koroma

Bill Tollner
Spare Room

1. Balto
2. Gold Casio
3. Fog Father
4. The Rosenbalms

Chanticleer Trü
Chanti Darling

1. Force Publique
2. New Move
3. Perfect Health

Jason Urick
XRAY.fm DJ

1. (Visible) Cloaks
2. Lyrells
3. Coast2C
4. Amine
5. Antlrd

Jeff Urquhart
Promoter (Kingbanana Presents)

1. Ireshrine
2. Ded Tropics
3. WORWS
4. Hair Puller
5. Aseitas

Todd Walberg
Photographer

1. Laura Palmer's Death Parade
2. Ice Queens
3. Reptaliens
4. Bleach Blonde Dudes
5. Ah God

Nathan Walker
Riot Act Media

1. Marisa Anderson
2. Deathlist
3. Haley Heynderickx
4. Rasheed Jamal
5. Brumes

Ryan Wines
Marmoset

1. Paper Brain
2. 1939 Ensemble
3. Rilla
4. Dear Nora

Chris Young
Vortex Music Magazine

1. Small Million
2. Coco Columbia
3. Amine
4. Gold Casio
5. Blossom

Rafael
Miracles Club

1. Visible Cloaks
2. Massacooramaan
3. ASSS
4. Perfect Health
5. Dutch Bros.

Tope
Artist

1. Blossom
2. Amine
3. TYuS
4. Donte Thomas
5. The Pariahs

UNRANKED RESPONSES

Scarlett Aguilar
Doug Fir Lounge

Blossom
Maze Koroma
Mr. Wrong
Dr. Identity

Gina Altamura
Holocene

Blossom
Ellis Pink
Brown Alice
Reptaliens
Dylan Stark

Chris Andersen
Alberta Street Pub

Coco Columbia
Snowblind Traveller
pigWar
Barna Howard
Scratchdog Stringband

Megan Andricos
DJ Sappho

Mini Blinds
Lolo Buzzkill
Etbonz
Gold Casio
Vexations

Mehran Azma
XRAY.FM / DJ Barrows / Past Haunts

Adhere To Form
Tender Age
Toxic Slime Records (Yes, it's a band)
Caustic Touch
Bellicose Minds

Mike Baden
OPB Music

Edna Vazquez
Siren and the Sea
Haley Heyndrickx
Kyle Morton
Hanif

Matt Brown
Bunk Bar

Motrik
Marriage and Cancer
Lithics
Talklow
Dan Dan

Barret C. Stolte
Booker at Ash Street Saloon

Drae Steves
Millennial Falcon
Hannah McCarthy
King Ghidora
Mouthbreather

Auggie Camacho Rebelo
Store Manager at Everyday Music

Lithics
Conditioner
Vanity Project
Primary Structures
Hot Spit

Dave Cantrell
XRAY

Vice Device
Arctic Flowers
Bellicose Minds
Shadowhouse
The Secret Light

Matthew Casebeer
OPB Music DJ, Founder/Curator of RockRinseRepeat.com

Balto
Sinless
The Dovecotes
Maurice & The Stiff Sisters
Haley Heynderickx

David Chandler
Community Library & Common Language Labels

Witch Mountain
Vibrissae
SciFiSol
Wndfrm
Wav Fuzz

Ken Cheppaikode
Dirtnap Records

Mr. Wrong
Patsy's Rats
Macho Boys
Piss Test
Dark/Light

David Christensen
OPB Music

Balto
Haley Heynderickx
Vikesh Kapoor
Edna Vazquez
case/lang/veirs

Cary Clarke
Young Audiences of Oregon & SW Washington

Lithics
Months
Saola
Alien Boy
Fur Coats

Larry Crane
Jackpot! Recording & Tape Op Mag

Last Giant
Lucia Fasano
Kory Quinn
Wolf Meetings
Fort Atlantic

Sama Dams
Past Best New Band Finalist

Cardioid
The Crenshaw
Kulululu
Haley Heynderickx
Coco Columbia

Kate Davis 
Track and Field Records

Camp Counselors
Ballet
Haste
Soul Ipsum
Cloud Ellyn

Sam Densmore
Firkin Tavern Booker, Musician

Sleeptalker
Autonomics
Liquid Light
Cambrian Explosion
Pretty Gritty

Scott Derr
Turn! Turn! Turn!

Marisa Anderson
Lithics
Lavender Flu
Roselit Bone
Bombay Beach

Danny Diana-Peebles aka Neo G Yo
Futro Collective

DJ Lamar LeRoy
Old Grape God
Maze Koroma
Massacooramaan
Blossom

Bim Ditson
And And And

Reptaliens
Kulululu
Sam Coomes
The Lavender Flu
Lithics

Jef Drawbaugh
Zodiak Klub, X-RAY.fm

Tender Age
Mini Blinds
Merengue
Jonas Rake
Theifteam

Taylor Dutton
EYRST

Blossom
Maze Koroma
Neill Von Tally
EASTGHOST
Siren and the Sea

Dan Eichler
Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza Pub

Moorea Masa & The Mood
The Faints
Goldfoot
POPgoji
Human Ottoman

Jan Epstein
XRAY.fm DJ

Piss Test
The Bloodtypes
Mo Troper
The Dovecotes
Paperbrain

Leigh Feldman
LifeisaParty

Amine
TYuS
Blossom
Grape God & Skelli Skel

Sallie Ford
Musician

Weezy Ford

Patrick Foss
Suicide Notes 

Lavender Flu
Slutty Hearts
Sex Crime
Pushy
Sleeptalker

Steven Fusco
Psychomagic

The Goobs
Dimwit
Reptaliens
Sleeping Beauties
Lavender Flu

Mike Grabarek
Member of Magic Fades

Soul Ipsum
C Plus Plus
Vektroid

Parker Hall
Willamette Week Contributor, Jackson Boone

Coco Columbia
Wave Action
Haley Heynderickx
Trio Subtonic
Sinless

Robert Ham
Portland Mercury, Pitchfork, Paste

Lithics
Down Gown
Ireshrine
Tiger Touch
Ethernet

Yousef Hatlani
Faces on the Radio
Sabonis
Strange Ranger
Helens
Chugger
Speaker Minds

Eag Hayduke
PALS Clubhouse, TWSM, Boone Howard

Ah God
Mujahedeen
Laura Palmers DEATH PARADE

Cory Haynes
Founder of STYLSS

EPROM
Noer the Boy
EASTGHOST
G Jones
BLEEP BLOOP

Lincoln Heath
Alchemy

E3 and Alter Echo
Vektroid
Neybuu
A S S S
Rap Class

Jamie Helmsworth
Willamette Week Contributor, Very Handsome Man

Wave Action
Two Moons
Honey Bucket
Ice Queen
MELT

Louie Herr
Banana Stand

Haley Heynderickx
Kulululu
Lithics
Blossom
Cardioid

Cat Hoch
Musician, Tasteful Hat Specialist

Cardioid
Lola Buzzkill
Reptaliens
Laura Palmer Death Parade
Vexations

Boone Howard
Local "Rocker" and Music "Head"

Kulululu

Ben Hubbird
Party Damage, XRAY, CD Baby

Rio Grands
Bryson Cone
Jessica Dennison + Jones
Turtlenecked
Devy Metal

Anjali Hursh
DJ Anjali

Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
POPgoji
Brown Alice

Ryan J. Prado
Portland Mercury, Vortex, Paste, PDX Pop Now!

Loveboys
Down Gown
Lavender Flu
Weezy Ford
Snowblind Traveler

Mark and Tim Janchar
Hovercraft Records

Sleeping Beauties
Lavender Flu
Dark/Light
Shitty Weekend

Casey Jarman
Mississippi Studios

Jessica Dennison + Jones
Because
Aminé
Dreckig
Autonomics

LeRoy Jerome Griffin
CD Baby

1939 Ensemble
Rio Grands
The Night
Bryson Cone
Brookfield Duece

Rob Jones
Jealous Butcher Records

Secret Drum Band
Floating Bed
1939 Ensemble
Motrik
Kpants

Matt Kalinowski
Publicist, Noctilucent Arts

Three For Silver
Chervona
Mbrascatu
Human Ottoman
Jet Black Pearl

Xo Kaytea
Xo Publicity

Logan Lynn
Pat Kearns
We The Wild
Sól
Donte Thomas

J. Michael Kearsey
Oregon Music Hall of Fame

Lovejoy
Mostly Stones
Ron Rogers and the Wailing Wind
Walter Cryderman
Paul Brainard

Brendan Kelly Scott
DJ Pocket Rock-it/Magic Mouth/Conditioner

Lithics
The Bedrooms
Coast2c (DJ)
Daniela Karina (DJ)
Casual Aztec (DJ)

Sarah Kinney
Mike Thrasher Presents

Skull Diver
Disemballerina

DJ Klyph
XRAY FM

Blossom
Jon Belz
Libretto
Wynne
Donte Thomas

The Last Artful, Dodgr
Eyrst, Fresh Selects, PARTySIZE

Blossom
Neill Von Tally
Siren and the Sea
Maze Koroma

Stephen Leisy
Genders

Paper Brain
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Sunbathe
Deathlist
Hurry Up

Keith LeWinter
Abstract Earth Project, Red Light Mgmt

Fine Animal
Aminé
Lola Buzzkill
Joseph
Noer the Boy

Jenny Logan
XRAY.fm prez, Summer Cannibals, Deathlist, Sunbathe

Dowager
Laura Palmer Death Parade
Vexations
Bohr
Strange Ranger

Lewi Longmire
Laurelthirst Public House

Santiam
The Deadstring Brothers
Lynn Conover & Gravel
The Resolectrics
Redray Frazier

Coco Madrid
SNAP! 90's Dance Party & Cake PDX

Melao de Cuba
Scifisol
Dolphin Midwives
Grape God
Amine

Zaph Mann
KFFP

Crank Strurgeon
Ras Mix
Esperanza Spalding
Elite Beat
El Mahdy Jr.

Beth Martin
True West

Gold Casio
Down Gown
Jenny Don't & the Spurs
Dan Dan

Joey McCoy
DJ for Strike of Death on XRAY.fm

Witch Vomit

Mike McKinnon
Potato Champion / Champ Discs / Natural Magic

Etbonz
Wav Fuzz
Young Ecstatics
The Key
Elite Beat

Scott McLean
Holocene

Reptaliens
Blossom
Ellis Pink
Johanna Warren
Haste

Jared Mees
Founder of Tender Loving Empire

Amine
New Move
Astro Tan
Reptilians
Orquestra Pacifico Tropicale

Ezra Meredith
Deer Lodge

Size 85 High Tops
Lavender Flu
Folkslinger
Lonely Sidewalks
Yankee Gaucho

Dustin Mills
Owner/Creative Director of Eleven PDX Magazine

Sinless
Skull Diver
Ice Queens
New Move
Reptaliens

Jenni Moore
WOHM, Portland Mercury

Blossom
Aminé
Neka & Kahlo
TYuS
Donte Thomas

Maggie Morris
Genders/Sunbathe/Deathlist

Fronjentress
Old Unconsious
The Wild Body

Kyle Morton
Typhoon

The Fourth Wall
My Body
Sunbathe
Snowblind Traveler

Jesse Munro Johnson
Boomarm Nation

Old Grape God
Neglect
Young Ecstatics
Natural Magic
Wine & Coffee

Brandon Nikola
Drummer at Ice Queens, Bar Manager at No Fun, Booker at Valentines

Kyle Craft
Dreckig
Coco Columbia
Hollow Sidewalks
Lola Buzzkill

Silent Partner Nate
The Haute Garbage Podcast

Karma Rivera
Hair Puller
Moon By You
Cascade Crescendo
Hound the Wolves

Katherine Paul
Associate Talent Buyer, Mississippi Studios

Aminé
Haley Heynderickx
My Body
Floating Room
Barna Howard

Toussaint Perrault
Musician

Abronia
Polly Dactyly
Cloven Fruit
Nate Lumbard
Amanda Gervasi

Cervante Pope
The Deli Portland, Willamette Week Contributor

Sinless
A Volcano
Zozma
Saola
Reptaliens

Noah Porter
Music Video Director

Aminé
Grape God + Skelli Skel
Slick Devious
Wine + Coffee
Blossom

Tony Prato
Bunk Bar

Skull Diver
Hannah Yeun
Abronia
Kulululu
Lithics

Matthew Quiet
Natural Magic, XRAY.FM

Etbonz
Krychek
The Key
Elite Beat
Wav Fuzz

Jason Quigley
Music Photographer

Coco Columbia
Blossom
Kyle Craft
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Amine

Harrison Rapp
Divers, sometimes Summer Cannibals, The Know booker

Lithics
Bombay Beach
Wave Action
Abronia
Mr. Wrong

Ronin Roc
Tribute Night and Ante Up

Aminé
Blossom
T Spoon
Hot 16

Matthew Ross
Filmmaker

My Body
Haley Heynderickx
PWRHAUS
Blossom
A Volcano

Meagan Ruyle
Artistic Director PDX Pop Now!

The Lavender Flu
Honey Bucket
Landlines
Lithics
Conditioner

Rachelle Schmid
KPSU and PDX Pop Now

Blossom
Lola Buzzkill
Dirty Revival
Amit Erez

Nalin Silva
Revolver Studios, Kelly's Olympian, Federale, Mississippi Studios

The Shivas
Roselit Bone
Souvenir Driver
Gold Casio
Rilla

Matthew Singer
Willamette Week Music Editor

Amine
Fritzwa
Brown Alice
Maze Koroma
Sleeptalker

Alan Singley
Producer

Months
Down Gown
Sara Jackson Holman
Dreckig
Rio Grands

Ryan Sollee
The Builders and the Butchers

Roselit Bone
Times Inifity
Old Age
Siren and the Sea
There is no mountain

Raf Spielman
Woolen Man

Lithics
Lavender Flu
Landlines
Honey Bucket
Marcy's Band

Chris Stamm
Willamette Week Contributor

In Flux
Lavender Flu
Macho Boys
Rod
Sweeping Exits

Stephen Strausbaugh
DJ Anjali and The Incredible Kid

Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Savila
POPgoji
Brown Alice
DJ Suavecito

Shawn Swagerty
XRAY.FM DJ, DJ about town

Lithics
Hurry Up

Ted Thieman
Writer

Dan Dan
Montel Spinozza
Sin City Ramblers
Drekig
Liz Vice

Benjamin Tyler
Member of Small Skies and music teacher

Small Million
Shannon Entropy
Reptaliens
Holidae House
My Body

Peter Vaughan Shaver, Esq.
Sound Advice, LLC

Holy Grove
Lovesores
Long Knife
The Reverberations
Disenchanter

Neill Von Tally
EYRST

Grape God & Skelli Skel
Blossom
Slick Devious
TYuS
Maze Koroma

Travis Wainwright
Stankhouse Records

Bobby Peru
Backbiter
Faith Twain
A Volcano
Spare Spells

Jerad Walker
OPB Music

case/lang/veirs
The Dovecotes
Haley Heynderickx
Kyle Morton
El Vy

Alex Wideman
McMenamins Talent Buyer, White Eagle and Al's Den

Pining Hearts
Kaiya on the Mountain
Cascade Crescendo
Cedar Teeth
Whim Grace

Jeremy Wilson
The Jeremy Wilson Foundation

GRAVEL w/ Lynn Conover
Pretty Gritty
Fernando
The Hill Dogs
Area Man featuring Paul Brainard

Maia Wiseman
KPSU

Gillian Frances
Helens
Lubec
Strange Ranger
Boreen

Connie Wohn
MFNW, Project Pabst

DJ Rev Shines
Afterlife Revival
Old Grape God
Joseph
DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid

Noah Woodburn
Recording Engineer

Moorea Masa
Animal Eyes
Lenore
Jakob Miller & The Bridge City Crooners

Jeni Wren Stottrup
The Gritty Birds Podcast

Lithics
My Body
Gold Casio
Blossom

Laken Wright
Blowout, The Know

Riled
Floating Room
Dowager
The Wild Body
Drowse

Ian Youngstrom
Event Coordinator at St. Johns Bizarre

Patsy's Rats
Abronia

