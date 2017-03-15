Shockingly, this is her first band. Lola Buzzkill started out with Vee and her brother, Tyler Verigin, just messing around following the breakup of Verigin's psychedelic doo-wop band, Moon by You. "I was like, 'You can probably sing this way better than I could, so you'll sing the lead and I'll just back you up,'" Verigin says. "And it was fucking awesome."