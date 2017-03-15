Stage gimmicks aside, the music holds up on its own. Reptaliens' roots can be traced to "Forced Entry," the group's debut single, written when it was just the Brownings' lo-fi side project. Having successfully tried his hand at the vaporwave game with his project Romcom, Cole, who also did time in Wampire, was already adept at making the kind of distorted, wobbly slow jams that provide the ambling current that Tammy's voice rides throughout the track. It's the dreamiest song about a serial killer murdering a family you're ever likely to hear.