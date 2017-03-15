11/12/13. Kulululu (23 pts.)
Sounds like: Aliens going undercover as a garage-rock band and not succeeding in fooling anyone.
11/12/13. Laura Palmer's Death Parade (23 pts.)
Sounds like: Walking nervously through a graveyard at night, hearing disembodied voices and deciding to stay awhile.
11/12/13. Maze Koroma (23 pts.)
Sounds like: Your old NES came to life in the attic and started rapping about its aspirations and insecurities.
14/15/16. Gold Casio (22 pts.)
Sounds like: Snorting a line of glitter and going dancing in a house of mirrors.
14/15/16. Orquestra Pacifico Tropical (22 pts.)
Sounds like: Someone spiked the cruise-ship punch, kidnapped the cover band that was supposed to play after dinner and replaced it with the hottest cumbia orchestra in the Pacific Northwest.
14/15/16. Strange Ranger (22 pts.)
Sounds like: Watching the sun come up along a deserted highway from the roof of a broken-down tour van and not really caring whether you ever make it home or not.
17. A Volcano (21 pts.)
Sounds like: A volcano is pretty accurate, to tell the truth.
18. Down Gown (20.5 pts.)
Sounds like: Everything that ruled about the '90s, minus any actual nostalgia for the '90s.
19/20. Floating Room (18 pts.)
Sounds like: Love letters written in fuzz and reverb.
19/20. New Move (18 pts.)
Sounds like: A pop mechanic fixing up classic American songs and making them hum like new.
