Hornor may not be trying to freak anyone out, but make no mistake: The music of Lithics isn't designed for comfort. And that is precisely what makes them the best band for this particular moment. Judging by the past few Best New Band winners, the prevailing sound of Portland has been drifting in a smoother, more emotional, less aggressive direction. Even Divers, the last "punk" band to top this list, are less interested in confrontation than bleeding-heart catharsis. With Lithics, there's also plenty of bloodletting going on, but it's more of the "shuffling barefoot across broken glass" variety. Shrill, dissonant guitars jab at bass-propelled rhythms like aggravated wasps, while Hornor recites her abstract lyrics like she's casting a spell rather than singing. You can dance to it, sure, but that just makes it harder to turn away from. And the more you listen, the deeper those shards of fractured noise dig into your skin.