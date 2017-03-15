What began as a casual recording project with an open-door policy eventually became Heavy Air, the band's sprawling, unclassifiable debut, featuring 30 songs in which Gunn follows his wayward muse. Heavy Air's dense expanse covers everything from direct, Velvet Underground-indebted pop to tripped-out, lysergic wormholes. The audio environs are warm and hazy—a similar climate to '90s psych rockers the Olivia Tremor Control, but with the mercurial eclecticism of Syd Barrett or outsider cult hero Moondog.