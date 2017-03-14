Since "Caroline" dropped, Aminé has made bigger moves than any hip-hop artist in Portland history. As of this month, the single has sold nearly 656,000 copies and racked up more than 345 million plays across YouTube, Soundcloud and Spotify. In August, Aminé signed a deal with Universal subsidiary Republic Records, making him labelmates with the likes of Drake, Nicki Minaj and the Weeknd. A few days after the Nov. 8 election, he performed "Caroline" on The Tonight Show and appended a verse in which he took shots at Donald Trump, prompting The New Yorker to praise it as "bold." In December, he returned home to Portland for a sold-out show at the Roseland Theater, where he shouted out Benson High School in between guest appearances from Leon Bridges and Kehlani.