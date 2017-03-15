You can trace the evolution in her yearly submissions to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. In this year's video, Heynderickx sits in a white room with dreary lighting, wearing all black and no makeup. She performs "The Bug Collector," from her upcoming debut full-length album. The song is as stark as the setting, but her voice is more naturalistic than on her previous entries, the guitar work a rhythmic lattice woven out of strange tuning. It's somehow both more intricate and more sparse, showing off songwriting that's grown more confident and nuanced.