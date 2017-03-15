As she grew up, the family moved often, and Chiddick got in trouble—a lot. Her dad decided to send her to live with her uncle in Tacoma for the summer. It was there that she learned to play the steel drums. "I was just obsessed with it," she says, "and I was pretty good." During the summer, she would play in her uncle's band, traveling to gigs across Washington. She stopped when she was a teenager because she didn't think it was cool anymore. She also had terrible stage fright, refusing to even look at the audience. Singing was completely out of the question.