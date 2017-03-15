You can get a glimpse of that potential future in the following pages. Our top act turns abrasive noise into post-Trumpocalyptic pop music, while our second is a first-generation Ethiopian-American rapper already halfway to global domination. There's a Caribbean soul queen who started out playing in her uncle's steel drum band and a jazz-pop futurist who cosplays as a mermaid and writes songs inspired by Japanese cartoons. There's a folk singer who isn't afraid to take on dubstep bros and a rapper who rhymes like Jackson Pollock paints. There's a queer soul-funk band, a dream-pop band better suited for nightmares, and a band that isn't sure what it wants to sound like and doesn't think it should have to choose. And if you think all that's wild, you should take a look who's coming up behind them.