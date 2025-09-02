Hosford-Abernethy Cocktail Bar Deadshot to Close

Southeast Portland cocktail bar Deadshot is closing its doors at the end of 2025, according to a social media post by owner Adam Robinson.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly,” Robinson wrote. “The truth is simple—sales just aren’t there anymore, while costs keep climbing. Between inflation, the state of the economy, and our ‘fearless leadership’ in D.C., the restaurant business hasn’t exactly been set up to thrive.”

Deadshot opened at 2133 SE 11th Ave., in 2018, taking the space of the former hip-hop-themed pizza joint P.R.E.A.M.

“Dazzling offerings at Deadshot run deep, and star barman Adam Robinson’s creativity is more often than not rooted in unusual ingredients and chemistry,” wrote WW at the time.

Deadshot lounge will close Nov. 8, but will reopen to host the bar’s annual Christmas-themed Miracle pop-up, as it has every holiday season since 2021. As “the one part of this business that consistently makes money,” Robinson says he plans to carry Miracle forward at a new location in 2026.

“Is this a bummer? Absolutely. But Deadshot was never just a bar—it’s been an idea, a place where creativity ran wild, where strangers became regulars, and where I got to live out my dream of opening a bar in Portland,” Robinson wrote.