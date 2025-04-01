What to Do in Portland (April 2-8, 2025)

PSYCH OUT: Sittin Pretty (pictured) is one of the offerings at Portland Art Museum’s exhibit Psychedelic Rock Posters and Fashion of the 1960s.

GO: Fertile Ground Festival

Small bites of short plays, a one-woman show set in an attic, a tale of 63 millennial half-siblings, a diver’s near-death experience, and a coming-of-age comedy about an LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent Scout troop whose smartphones fail—you can expect all this and more at this year’s Fertile Ground Festival. The 2025 festival lineup features 64 new works, including: theater, dance, aerial shows, puppetry, and scripts by Portland playwrights. Various locations, fertilegroundpdx.org. Various times daily, April 4–19. Prices vary.

WATCH: TAG! Queer Shorts Festival

Create. Gather. Resist. That’s the theme of this year’s Tag! Queer Shorts Festival—a call for queer communities to respond to the ongoing targeting of transgender, nonbinary and other groups. The festival features 42 new short films by LGBTQ+ directors from around the world (including nine screenings by Pacific Northwest directors), inviting queer communities and allies to create art that inspires hope, to gather in celebration, and to resist systems of oppression. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, tagqsf.org. Various times Saturday–Sunday, April 5–6. Prices vary.

GO: Trillium Festival

It’s time to touch grass (literally) at the annual Trillium Festival at Tryon Creek State Natural Area. Will spring’s return—we’re talking more than just two sunny days at a time here, people—by welcoming back the trillium: a white flower that awakens around this time each year, signaling the beginning of wildflower season. The festival features a native plant sale, a habitat-friendly gardening resources fair, and interactive nature stations where you can learn about the trillium life cycle and springtime forest animals. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, tryonfriends.org. 9 am–2 pm Saturday, April 5. Free.

GO: ManiFest

Y’all ever heard of ManiFest? Well, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a festival dedicated entirely to the art of the mani, i.e., nail art. So grab all your girlies (gender neutral) and peruse the nail art gallery, walk through the immersive fantasy nail art garden, step into an ASMR sensory immersion zone, get a finger tattoo, or create some nail art of your own at this year’s ManiFest. Union/Pine, 525 SE Pine St., 971-254-4395, mani-fest.me. 10 am–10 pm Friday–Saturday, 10 am–5 pm Sunday, April 4–6. $15–$30.

GO: Psychedelics in History, Art, and Science

If you haven’t checked out the Psychedelic Rock Posters and Fashion of the 1960s exhibit at the Portland Art Museum yet, this is your sign to do so. On Thursday evening, the exhibit’s curator interviews a range of professors about the religious, social and therapeutic use of hallucinogens. Plus, if you get to the panel early, you might even be able to score a sweet treat and listen to some vinyl spun by DJ Omar in the poster exhibition hall room. Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-226-2811, portlandartmuseum.org. 6:30–8 pm Thursday, April 3. Free.

GO: Spring on the Farm

We’ve just received word the Easter Bunny will visit Triskelee Farm (10:30 am–1:30 pm; he’s on a tight schedule). Once your littles get their photo taken with the bunny, they can embark on an egg hunt, hop around in the bounce house, or do some crafts. There’s even a baby animal farm tour, where baby animal lovers of all ages can see mama sheep and their sweet little lambs. Oh, and the farm’s house alpaca, Maisy! Triskelee Farm, 29700 SW Mountain Road, 503-741-9930, triskeleefarm.com. 10 am–2 pm Saturday–Sunday, through April 19. $15.

GO: Portland Auto Swap Meet and PIR Auto Swap Meet

Portland Gearheads (i.e., car bros), this one’s for you. The Portland Auto Swap Meet and PIR Auto Swap Meet are both in town for the weekend. Stop by the Portland Expo Center to shop a whole lotta cars (duh), car parts, accessories, auto memorabilia, and vintage automotive toys. Then, head on over to the PIR Auto Swap Meet, where 2,000 vendors set up on every available space at Portland International Raceway. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Drive, 503-736-5200, portlandautoswapmeet.com. 7 am–6 pm Friday, 7 am–5 pm Saturday, 8 am–1 pm Sunday, April 4–6. $5–$13. Portland International Raceway, 1940 N Victory Blvd., 503-823-7223, portlandraceway.com. 7 am–5 pm Thursday–Saturday, April 3–5. $13.

Got an event tip? Email shannon@wweek.com.