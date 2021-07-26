From the Department of Shameless Self-Promotion: The Oregon chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has named WW reporter Tess Riski its 2020 Rookie of the Year.
SPJ Oregon bestows that honor annually to the journalist who produced the state’s best work in a first full-time reporting job.
Riski, who covers criminal justice for WW, was singled out for her work covering 100 consecutive nights of Portland protests and the rise of QAnon in Oregon politics.
“The first months of 2020 were a unique moment to begin a journalism career,” wrote news editor Aaron Mesh in his nomination letter. “What sets her apart is her talent for identifying a meaningful trend and following it to its conclusion.”
Judge for yourself. Here are five stories Riski has written for WW that we think are worth your time.
