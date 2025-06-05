City Council Approves $8.5 Million Settlement for Black Families Displaced from Albina Neighborhood

The Portland City Council on Thursday evening voted unanimously to approve a $8.5 million settlement of a federal lawsuit filed in 2022 by Black families displaced from the Albina neighborhood by the city’s urban renewal practices.

The City Attorney’s Office and the attorneys representing 26 plaintiffs from the Oregon Law Center reached a tentative settlement last week for the city to pay $1 million and Prosper Portland, the economic development agency, to pay another $1 million.

But the City Council on Thursday shot that amount down, increasing it to $8.5 million. Councilor Loretta Smith championed the four-fold increase, offering poignant remarks about how the city systemically drove Black residents out of North and Northeast residents for decades.

The hearing before the vote had been similarly emotional. Members of some of the families offered harrowing tales of the effects of their families’ displacement.

After testimony from some of the plaintiffs, Smith asked one of the lead plaintiffs, who goes by Byrd: “Do you think this settlement makes you whole?”

Byrd responded: “It does not, Commissioner Smith. I didn’t come this far to not represent what I know is right. No, it does not.”

Smith said to City Attorney Robert Taylor: “It appears to me that there’s some apprehensions about this settlement.” She moved to recess so that the city’s attorneys and the plaintiff’s lawyers could discuss a new amount.

After 90 minutes, the City Council resumed the meeting. Smith proposed an amendment: strike the $2 million settlement and replace it with an $8.5 million settlement.

Smith’s amendment received unanimous approval from the 12-member council.

“I urge each of us to consider, ‘How can justice be adequately and appropriately quantified, and what measures can we implement to prevent future displacements?’” Smith said on the dais. “So, our collective responsibility is clear: to advance efforts toward community recovery and healing and to pursue restorative justice that lays the groundwork for a more equitable Portland for everyone.”

Soon after, the City Council unanimously approved the $8.5 million settlement. A majority of councilors grew emotional while offering their comments in support.

“One million dollars does not buy us absolution,” said Councilor Sameer Kanal. “Moving to $8.5 million total doesn’t buy us absolution, either. But it begins the process of making people whole.”

Councilor Candace Avalos, who seconded Smith’s amendment to increase the settlement, grew emotional on the dais before the council took a vote on the increased amount.

“I’m emotional. I’m angry. I’m so angry. And I didn’t want to cry,” Avalos said. “But you deserve to see my anger and sadness for what you, we were robbed from. This is not enough. I would take every cent from the city if I could and give it to you. I would. But this is a beginning.”

The settlement agreement reads, in part: “Portland’s systemic discrimination and displacement harmed Black communities, by excluding them from homeownership and wealth-building opportunities; by denying them access to educational resources, jobs and healthy neighborhoods; and by perpetuating segregation, displacement, and harmful stereotypes through the zoning code, deeds and covenants, lending practices, public housing and urban renewal.”

The lawsuit also named Legacy Emmanuel, which displaced Black families as it expanded in the 1970s. Emmanuel settled its portion of the lawsuit in 2023.

“I want to thank all of y’all for hanging in there. Because this is tough stuff. And we’re all here for it,” Councilor Smith said at the end of the meeting, before she took her vote.

As the council clerk announced the 12-0 vote, claps and cheers erupted from the room.