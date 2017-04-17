Six Great Edibles We're Stoked on Right Now

(Thomas Teal)

Available in doses of 10 to 80 milligrams, Mirth Provisions’ “Legal” sparkling tonic is a veritable dose of sunshine in a bottle. Flavors include Rainier cherry,

lemon ginger, pomegranate and cranberry, and the flavor varieties are matched to strains, including indica, sativa CBD and hybrid. The coffee mocha is the most delicious, providing an invigorating mental buzz and creativity that’s perfect for functional stoners.

These are, in fact, your grandma’s edibles. Made lovingly with cannabutter and fresh cake batter, these tiny spheres of goodness come in lemon, chai, chocolate and triple-peanut-butter flavors. At only 15 milligrams a pop, one cake ball makes for the perfect snack-sized, giggle-fit-inspiring dose. The only con?

A pack of three will run you about $48, so you’ll want to take your time savoring each one.

Leif Goods doesn’t just make weed chocolate bars—they take chocolate and elevate it into an art form. In addition to the candy being preservative-free, responsibly sourced and fair trade, the cannabis is also locally sourced. Flavors include a CBD double chocolate bar, mocha crunch and chai latte. The bars are scored in 10 pieces for “easy dosing.”

The beauty of these agave sticks is in their distinct lack of potency. Containing a cozy 5 milligrams of CBD each, these sticks provide relief from anxiety, sleeplessness and a host of other medical ailments, making them extremely useful for days where another four hours of work seems like an eternity. Stir into any warm beverage and sip nirvana.

One of these all-natural, GMO-free ice cream cups will make your shitty Craigslist mattress feel like the inside of a sultan’s harem. There are four flavors (cookies and cream, lavender honey, salted caramel and coconut lemon zest) available as a regular dose of 15 milligrams or an extra-strength 75 milligrams. The ice cream takes effect faster than standard edibles, and provides an uplifting mood boost tingling on the edge of euphoria for only $15 per pint.

