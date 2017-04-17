Within earshot of the Columbia River, past the farthest reaches of the city, where small farms and fields of blackberry bushes sit waiting to be developed, lies one of Portland’s most undiscovered dispensary treasures. Nature’s Alternative opened as a medical shop in 2014, and gives off a vibe more like an optometrist’s office than your typical dispensary. It’s the type of safe and quiet choice where you’d bring a family member visiting from out of town. Budtenders at this outer-Northeast bud boutique are eager to field questions, and its secluded location provides a certain level of discretion for customers. Check out the Quantum Kush at a ridiculous 25.98 percent THC for just $10 a gram. Nature’s Alternative also carries a large selection of BHO cartridges for dab pens, as well as accessories.