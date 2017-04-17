Formerly the infamous Cannababes dispensary, which was staffed with scantily clad women, this affordable NoPo shop now has a Thrasher magazine-inspired logo and meme-heavy Instagram feed. It’s the type of place that reminds us that “What’s up, dude?” can be a remarkably warm greeting. Still recovering from the testing backlog that took so many brands off the market, the concentrate menu is made up of Select Strains and CO2 Company, ranging up to $80 for a full-gram cartridge. But you’ll always find quality sun-grown and indoor buds on the 25-strain shelves. With some third-tier strains going for $7 per gram, there’s a fulfilling sense of nostalgia in being able to walk out the door with a $20 eighth, just like you could in the old days.