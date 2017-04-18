Yes, you should be vaping instead of smoking.

If you don't want to drop the extra coin on cartridges—either because they're a little pricey, or because they tend to break, or because they make it impossible to cook the last goop out of the bottom—check out KandyPens Elite. This efficient, sleek little pen provides lots of flexibility with two interchangeable heating chambers: one using high-end double-quartz rods, the other a coilless ceramic dish (no combustion).