Those in search of the fruity, spicy and sour flavors of Belgium will find their hearts set ablaze at Hilda Stevens' cozy 17-tap haven just off Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, which offers one of the best genre-curated beer lists on the West Coast or anywhere. Here, locally made ales from Upright, Pfriem and the Commons compete with imported heavyweights like De Dolle, Kasteel and Westmalle. At one point or another, every Belgian beermaker finds themselves here, pouring samples for a sold-out audience or teaching the art of lambic beer blending; the same is true of Timbers or international soccer fans, who will find Bazi spilling out onto the patio and street on game days, each table laden with Belgian potato treat stoemp. It is rare to find a beer treated with such passion in such an intimate little place, tucked just enough off Hawthorne that you forget you're in a tourist district and think you're in someone's else's home.